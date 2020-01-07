Futsal EURO qualifying starts Wednesday

The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, begins on 29 January when the qualifying round kicks off.

Matches

Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams given byes

The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots



Qualifying round groups: 29 January–1 February

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Switzerland, Cyprus, Gibraltar

Group B: Belgium (hosts), Montenegro, Armenia, Scotland

Group C: Poland, Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)

Group D: Albania, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, San Marino

Group E: Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group F: Georgia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany, Austria

Group G: Latvia (hosts), Denmark, Estonia

Group H: Moldova (hosts), England, Israel

Group I: North Macedonia (hosts), Norway, Wales

Austria and Northern Ireland are making their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)

The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Road to the Netherlands



Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon

Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020

Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021

Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon

Play-offs: October 2021

Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc

Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands