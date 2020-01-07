Futsal EURO qualifying starts Wednesday

Tuesday 7 January 2020

The nine qualifying round groups are played between 29 January and 1 February

Austria will make their debut - and Germany are among their opponents
The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, begins on 29 January when the qualifying round kicks off.

  • Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams given byes
  • The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots

Qualifying round groups: 29 January–1 February

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Switzerland, Cyprus, Gibraltar

Group B: Belgium (hosts), Montenegro, Armenia, Scotland

Group C: Poland, Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)

Group D: Albania, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, San Marino

Group E: Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group F: Georgia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany, Austria

Group G: Latvia (hosts), Denmark, Estonia

Group H: Moldova (hosts), England, Israel

Group I: North Macedonia (hosts), Norway, Wales

  • Austria and Northern Ireland are making their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)
  • The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Road to the Netherlands

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights
Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon 
Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon 
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands

