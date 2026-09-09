Brazil to host Futsal Finalissima 2026

The UEFA-CONMEBOL Futsal Finalissima 2026 will be played on 6 and 8 November at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state and involve hosts Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Spain.

The contenders are the finalists at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 and the 2026 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal, which both concluded in February this year. At Futsal EURO, Spain beat Portugal 5-3 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to reclaim the title, six days after Brazil had defeated Argentina 2-1 in Luque, Paraguay, to remain South American champions.

The Futsal Finalissima semi-finals will each be rematches of those continental deciders, ensuring a Europe vs South America decider. The semi-finals are on Friday 6 November, with Spain playing Portugal followed by Brazil meeting Argentina. The third-place match and final are on Sunday 8 November.

The Futsal Finalissima is part of the co-operation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes men’s, women’s and youth football categories, the exchange of referees and technical training schemes. This will be the second Futsal Finalissima, after Portugal won the first in Argentina in 2022.