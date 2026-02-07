UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final report: Portugal 3-5 Spain

Antonio Pérez was the hat-trick hero as Spain claimed their eighth UEFA Futsal EURO title after a ten-year wait, ending Portugal's bid for a third straight triumph with a thrilling 5-3 final win at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana﻿.

Spain led 2-0 and 3-2 before comeback experts Portugal twice levelled. However, Antonio's third goal in the 35th minute settled matters – and, eight years on from behind dethroned by Portugal in this very arena, Spain returned the compliment to their neighbours.

Match in brief: Antonio Pérez treble secures trophy

There was a first-minute goal by Ricardinho in the 2018 final at the same arena between these nations, but this time it was Spain who struck first, and it took 78 seconds as Antonio powered home from Pablo Ramirez's pass. Little over a minute later, José Raya made it 2-0 after dispossessing Tomás Paçó and combining with Cecilio Morales.

Portugal's recent run of success has contained a remarkable number of comebacks, however, and before the five-minute mark they had reduced arrears, Afonso Jesus turning in a low Diogo Santos cross. And less than two minutes had elapsed before Rúben Góis equalised following a fine turn and finish.

The rest of the first half, in front of a crowd of over 8,000, remained hugely competitive, and it seemed it would be level at the break until Portugal committed a sixth foul and Antonio's ten-metre penalty was parried by Edu but still spun in. Antonio nearly set up Francisco Cortés for a fourth just after the restart, and Bernardo Paçó turned an Adolfo effort onto the inside of the post and scrambled the ball away.

Spain seemed in control, but midway through the second half Pany Varela sent Pauleta clear to arrow an effort past Didac Plana. It was now anyone's game, with Antonio then running at the Portugal defence and setting up Cecilio to hit the woodwork.

Instead of creating the winner, Antonio scored it himself with just under five minutes left, completing the first Futsal EURO final hat-trick in 30 years as he finished off an excellent move from Cecilio's cutback. Mario Rivillos hit the bar with a volley and, as Portugal pressed, Adolfo got the fifth in the dying seconds.

Player of the Match: Antonio Pérez (Spain)

Portugal 3-5 Spain: Final as it happened

Reaction

To follow

Line-ups

Portugal: Bernardo Paçó (GK), Tomás Paçó, Erick, Bruno Coelho, Pany Varela; Edu (GK), André Coelho, Afonso Jesus, Rúben Góis, Kutchy, Lúcio Jr, Diogo Santos, Tiago Brito, Pauleta

Spain: Didac Plana (GK), Antonio Pérez, Pablo Ramirez, Francisco Cortés, Mellado; Chemi (GK), Cecilio, Ricardo Mayor, Adrián Rivera, Raya, Adolfo, Rivillos, Gordillo, Novoa

UEFA Futsal EURO: Roll of honour 16-team final tournaments

2026: Spain 5-3 Portugal: Ljubljana, Slovenia

2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands

12-team final tournaments

2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia

2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia

2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium

2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia

2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary

8-team final tournaments

2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal

2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia

2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy

2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal); Moscow, Russia

1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain

6-team final tournament

1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain *UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards Portugal and Spain in bold, Winners listed first

Key stats

Spain won their eighth title in their tenth final in the 13 editions; no other team has won the trophy more than twice. Spain also kept up their record of reaching all 13 semi-finals (Italy have also qualified for every edition).

Antonio Pérez scored only the second final hat-trick; the other came then Vicentín struck four goals for Spain against Russia in the inaugural 1996 final.

Antonio finished as joint-top scorer for the finals on seven goals, level with France's Souheil Mouhoudine.

Portugal's 29-goal tally set a new single-tournament record.

Spain's Mario Rivillos was part of their winning team in 2016, his only previous Futsal EURO final tournament.

For the first time, a third-place play-off went to penalties after a remarkable tussle between two teams aiming for their maiden major tournament medal. France led early through Nicolas Menendez, but Croatia turned the game around by half-time as Antonio Sekulić first ﻿equalised calmly and won the ball to set up Josip Jurlina to strike.

Just 20 seconds after the interval, Franko Jelovčić forced a shot past Francis Lokoka to make it 3-1, but Ouassini Guirio immediately responded. Jakov Hrstić then doubled Croatia's lead again with a fine team goal, before Guirio struck once more and completed his hat-trick after Luka Perić seemed to have finally sealed victory for Croatia.

Still France trailed, but with seven seconds left Souheil Mouhoudine forced a shoot-out with his seventh goal of the tournament. Both teams converted their first five efforts, yet after Niko Vukmir scored in sudden death, Mamadou Siragassy Touré shot over the bar to secure bronze for Croatia.

Player of the Match: Franko Jelovčić (Croatia)

Franko Jelovčić, Croatia captain: "It was a thrilling game; I don’t know what to say. Being down 1-0, going up two goals and then they equalise with seven seconds to go... It was incredible.

"We stayed mentally tough. Generally in a penalty shoot-out, the team that scored last are mentally better, but we stayed calm and everybody converted their penalties."

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "First off, congratulations to Croatia – futsal is sometimes cruel, but Croatia have played a really intelligent match today. We're very disappointed because we believed we could win it. It was an extraordinary match."