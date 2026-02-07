Spain return to summit: Futsal EURO 2026 at a glance

Spain claimed their eighth UEFA Futsal EURO title, a decade after their seventh, as a final hat-trick from Player of the Tournament and joint-top scorer Antonio Pérez ended Portugal's bid for a third consecutive crown.

Futsal EURO 2026 roll of honour Champions: Spain

Runners-up: Portugal

Third place: Croatia

Fourth place: France

Player of the Tournament: Antonio Pérez (Spain)

Top Scorers: Souheil Mouhoudine (France), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 7

Records

Spain won their eighth title in their tenth final across the 13 editions; no other team has won the trophy more than twice.

Portugal's 29-goal tally for the finals was two more than the previous record.

Portugal's final defeat halted their record Futsal EURO winning streak at 16 consecutive games (20 including qualifying).

Spain equalled the record of 16 group stage goals, and against Belgium they became the first team to score ten in a Futsal EURO finals match.

Spain captain Mario Rivillos was part of their winning team in 2016, his only previous Futsal EURO final tournament.

Croatia won their first major tournament medal.

France reached their first Futsal EURO semi-final.

Armenia and co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania were competing in their first final tournaments. While Armenia also reached the quarter-finals on debut, Belgium progressed to the knockout phase for the first time since the inaugural 1996 edition.

Igor Osredkar of Slovenia appeared in his seventh final tournament, equalling the mark shared by Spain duo Ortiz and Luis Amado.

Omar Rahou of Belgium equalled the record of six group stage goals.

Ukraine's Illia Prykhodko became the youngest-ever final tournament player, aged 18 years 69 days against Armenia

The records for oldest and youngest scorers fell after both had stood since 2001. Gréllo of Belgium became the first player in his 40s to score at the finals, first against Slovenia aged 40 years 206 days, then versus Spain three days later to beat his own record.

Kacper Pawlus of Poland became the youngest goalscorer, aged 19 years 168 days against Hungary.

In all, there were a record six hat-tricks in the finals.

Antonio got the first final hat-trick since Spain's Vicentín scored four in the inaugural 1996 decider.

Portugal's Pany Varela became the oldest hat-trick scorer, aged 36 years 341 days against Belgium.

There were a record four goals in extra time in the France vs Ukraine quarter-final. France's Souheil Mouhoudine became the first player to score a hat-trick entirely within extra time.

Futsal EURO 2026 final highlights: Portugal 3-5 Spain

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament top scorers

7 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

7 Antonio Pérez (Spain)

6 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

4 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

4 Rúben Góis (Portugal)

4 Ouassini Guirio (France)

4 Mellado (Spain)

4 José Raya (Spain)

4 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

4 Pany Varela (Portugal)

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament most assists

6 Abdessamad Mohammed (France)

4 Cecilio Morales (Spain)

4 Francisco Cortés﻿ (Spain)

4 Pany Varela (Portugal)

4 Justinas Zagurskas (Lithuania)

All the Futsal EURO 2026 statistics

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers including qualifying

14 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

12 Omar Rahou (Belgium)

11 Yevhenii Zhuk (Ukraine)

10 Tomáš Drahovský (Slovakia)

9 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

9 Diogo Santos (Portugal)

Knockout phase

Final:

Saturday 7 February

Portugal 3-5 Spain (Ljubljana)

Third-place match:

Saturday 7 February

France 5-5aet, 5-6pens Croatia (Ljubljana)

Semi-finals:

Wednesday 4 February

Croatia 1-2 Spain (Ljubljana)

France 1-4 Portugal (Ljubljana)

Futsal EURO 2026 semi-final highlights: Croatia 1-2 Spain

Quarter-finals:

Sunday 1 February

Portugal 8-2 Belgium (Ljubljana)

Spain 4-0 Italy (Ljubljana)

Saturday 31 January

France 4-2aet Ukraine (Riga)

Armenia 0-3 Croatia (Kaunas)

Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-final highlights: France 4-2 Ukraine

Group stage

Matchday 3:

Thursday 29 January

Group C: Slovenia 2-3 Belarus (Ljubljana)

Group C: Spain 10-3 Belgium (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Group D: Portugal 3-2 Poland (Ljubljana)

Group D: Italy 2-2 Hungary (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Italy 2-2 Hungary

Wednesday 28 January

Group A: Latvia 1-4 Croatia (Riga)

Group A: Georgia 1-3 France (Kaunas)

Group B: Czechia 3-5 Ukraine (Riga)

Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Armenia (Kaunas)

Futsal EURO highlights: Latvia 1-4 Croatia

Matchday 2:

Tuesday 27 January

Group D: Hungary 1-5 Portugal (Ljubljana)

Group D: Poland 0-4 Italy (Ljubljana)

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Hungary 1-5 Portugal

Monday 26 January

Group C: Belarus 0-2 Spain (Ljubljana)

Group C: Belgium 4-5 Slovenia (Ljubljana)

Sunday 25 January

Group A: Croatia 2-2 Georgia (Riga)

Group A: France 5-0 Latvia (Riga)

Group B: Armenia 5-4 Czechia (Kaunas)

Group B: Ukraine 4-1 Lithuania (Kaunas)

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Armenia 5-4 Czechia

Matchday 1:

Saturday 24 January

Group D: Italy 2-6 Portugal (Ljubljana)

Group D: Hungary 4-2 Poland (Ljubljana)

Futsal EURO 2026 Highlights: Italy 2-6 Portugal

Friday 23 January

Group C: Belarus 0-4 Belgium (Ljubljana)

Group C: Slovenia 1-4 Spain (Ljubljana)

Thursday 22 January

Group B: Armenia 2-1 Ukraine (Kaunas)

Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Czechia (Kaunas)

Wednesday 21 January

Group A: Croatia 2-2 France (Riga)

Group A: Latvia 4-0 Georgia (Riga)

Futsal EURO highlights: Latvia 4-0 Georgia

UEFA Futsal EURO: Roll of honour 16-team final tournaments

2026: Spain 5-3 Portugal: Ljubljana, Slovenia

2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands

12-team final tournaments

2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia

2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia

2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium

2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia

2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary

8-team final tournaments

2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal

2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia

2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy

2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal); Moscow, Russia

1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain

6-team final tournament

1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain *UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards

Titles:

Spain 8

Italy, Portugal 2

Russia 1

Final appearances:

Spain 10

Russia 7

Portugal 4

Italy 3

Ukraine 2

Semi-final appearances:

Spain 13

Russia 10

Italy 8

Portugal 6

Ukraine 4

Croatia, Czechia, Kazakhstan 2

Azerbaijan, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Serbia 1

(bold: inc 2026)