Spain return to summit: Futsal EURO 2026 at a glance
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Article summary
Spain claimed their eighth title, a decade after their seventh, as they ended Portugal's hat-trick bid.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain claimed their eighth UEFA Futsal EURO title, a decade after their seventh, as a final hat-trick from Player of the Tournament and joint-top scorer Antonio Pérez ended Portugal's bid for a third consecutive crown.
Futsal EURO 2026 roll of honour
Champions: Spain
Runners-up: Portugal
Third place: Croatia
Fourth place: France
Player of the Tournament: Antonio Pérez (Spain)
Top Scorers: Souheil Mouhoudine (France), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 7
Records
- Spain won their eighth title in their tenth final across the 13 editions; no other team has won the trophy more than twice.
- Portugal's 29-goal tally for the finals was two more than the previous record.
- Portugal's final defeat halted their record Futsal EURO winning streak at 16 consecutive games (20 including qualifying).
- Spain equalled the record of 16 group stage goals, and against Belgium they became the first team to score ten in a Futsal EURO finals match.
- Spain captain Mario Rivillos was part of their winning team in 2016, his only previous Futsal EURO final tournament.
- Croatia won their first major tournament medal.
- France reached their first Futsal EURO semi-final.
- Armenia and co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania were competing in their first final tournaments. While Armenia also reached the quarter-finals on debut, Belgium progressed to the knockout phase for the first time since the inaugural 1996 edition.
- Igor Osredkar of Slovenia appeared in his seventh final tournament, equalling the mark shared by Spain duo Ortiz and Luis Amado.
- Omar Rahou of Belgium equalled the record of six group stage goals.
- Ukraine's Illia Prykhodko became the youngest-ever final tournament player, aged 18 years 69 days against Armenia
- The records for oldest and youngest scorers fell after both had stood since 2001. Gréllo of Belgium became the first player in his 40s to score at the finals, first against Slovenia aged 40 years 206 days, then versus Spain three days later to beat his own record.
- Kacper Pawlus of Poland became the youngest goalscorer, aged 19 years 168 days against Hungary.
- In all, there were a record six hat-tricks in the finals.
- Antonio got the first final hat-trick since Spain's Vicentín scored four in the inaugural 1996 decider.
- Portugal's Pany Varela became the oldest hat-trick scorer, aged 36 years 341 days against Belgium.
- There were a record four goals in extra time in the France vs Ukraine quarter-final. France's Souheil Mouhoudine became the first player to score a hat-trick entirely within extra time.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament top scorers
7 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)
7 Antonio Pérez (Spain)
6 Omar Rahou (Belgium)
4 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)
4 Rúben Góis (Portugal)
4 Ouassini Guirio (France)
4 Mellado (Spain)
4 José Raya (Spain)
4 Diogo Santos (Portugal)
4 Pany Varela (Portugal)
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final tournament most assists
6 Abdessamad Mohammed (France)
4 Cecilio Morales (Spain)
4 Francisco Cortés (Spain)
4 Pany Varela (Portugal)
4 Justinas Zagurskas (Lithuania)
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 top scorers including qualifying
14 Souheil Mouhoudine (France)
12 Omar Rahou (Belgium)
11 Yevhenii Zhuk (Ukraine)
10 Tomáš Drahovský (Slovakia)
9 Julio De Oliveira (Italy)
9 Diogo Santos (Portugal)
Futsal EURO 2026 fixtures and results
Knockout phase
Final:
Saturday 7 February
Portugal 3-5 Spain (Ljubljana)
Third-place match:
Saturday 7 February
France 5-5aet, 5-6pens Croatia (Ljubljana)
Semi-finals:
Wednesday 4 February
Croatia 1-2 Spain (Ljubljana)
France 1-4 Portugal (Ljubljana)
Quarter-finals:
Sunday 1 February
Portugal 8-2 Belgium (Ljubljana)
Spain 4-0 Italy (Ljubljana)
Saturday 31 January
France 4-2aet Ukraine (Riga)
Armenia 0-3 Croatia (Kaunas)
Group stage
Matchday 3:
Thursday 29 January
Group C: Slovenia 2-3 Belarus (Ljubljana)
Group C: Spain 10-3 Belgium (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)
Group D: Portugal 3-2 Poland (Ljubljana)
Group D: Italy 2-2 Hungary (Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)
Wednesday 28 January
Group A: Latvia 1-4 Croatia (Riga)
Group A: Georgia 1-3 France (Kaunas)
Group B: Czechia 3-5 Ukraine (Riga)
Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Armenia (Kaunas)
Matchday 2:
Tuesday 27 January
Group D: Hungary 1-5 Portugal (Ljubljana)
Group D: Poland 0-4 Italy (Ljubljana)
Monday 26 January
Group C: Belarus 0-2 Spain (Ljubljana)
Group C: Belgium 4-5 Slovenia (Ljubljana)
Sunday 25 January
Group A: Croatia 2-2 Georgia (Riga)
Group A: France 5-0 Latvia (Riga)
Group B: Armenia 5-4 Czechia (Kaunas)
Group B: Ukraine 4-1 Lithuania (Kaunas)
Matchday 1:
Saturday 24 January
Group D: Italy 2-6 Portugal (Ljubljana)
Group D: Hungary 4-2 Poland (Ljubljana)
Friday 23 January
Group C: Belarus 0-4 Belgium (Ljubljana)
Group C: Slovenia 1-4 Spain (Ljubljana)
Thursday 22 January
Group B: Armenia 2-1 Ukraine (Kaunas)
Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Czechia (Kaunas)
Wednesday 21 January
Group A: Croatia 2-2 France (Riga)
Group A: Latvia 4-0 Georgia (Riga)
UEFA Futsal EURO: Roll of honour
16-team final tournaments
2026: Spain 5-3 Portugal: Ljubljana, Slovenia
2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands
12-team final tournaments
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
8-team final tournaments
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (aet, golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain
6-team final tournament
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain
*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards
Titles:
Spain 8
Italy, Portugal 2
Russia 1
Final appearances:
Spain 10
Russia 7
Portugal 4
Italy 3
Ukraine 2
Semi-final appearances:
Spain 13
Russia 10
Italy 8
Portugal 6
Ukraine 4
Croatia, Czechia, Kazakhstan 2
Azerbaijan, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Serbia 1
(bold: inc 2026)