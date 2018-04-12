Bidders, calendar for new U19 Futsal EURO
Thursday 12 April 2018
Georgia and Latvia have bid to stage the first U19 Futsal EURO in September 2019, with the decision taken on 27 September of this year.
Georgia and Latvia are in the running to host the first UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament from 8 to 14 September 2019.
The new competition was announced last year by the UEFA Executive Committee as part of a revamp of UEFA's futsal competitions and will conclude with an eight-team final tournament. The identity of the hosts will be announced on 27 September.
The following associations submitted documents related to hosting the first final tournament of the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship:
- Georgia
- Latvia
Bidding dates
13 April: Bid requirements made available to the bidders
25 July: Bid dossier submission deadline
27 September: Appointment of the host association by the UEFA Executive Committee
Competition calendar
Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018
Preliminary round (if required): 21–26 January 2019
Main round: 26–31 March 2019
Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019