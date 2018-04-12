Bidders, calendar for new U19 Futsal EURO

Georgia and Latvia are in the running to host the first UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament from 8 to 14 September 2019.

The new competition was announced last year by the UEFA Executive Committee as part of a revamp of UEFA's futsal competitions and will conclude with an eight-team final tournament. The identity of the hosts will be announced on 27 September.

The following associations submitted documents related to hosting the first final tournament of the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship:

Georgia

Latvia

Bidding dates

13 April: Bid requirements made available to the bidders

25 July: Bid dossier submission deadline

27 September: Appointment of the host association by the UEFA Executive Committee

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018

Preliminary round (if required): 21–26 January 2019

Main round: 26–31 March 2019

Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019