U19 Futsal main round report
Saturday 30 March 2019
Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will join hosts Latvia in September's finals.
The seven main round group winners joining Latvia in the first UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals have been decided.
- Main round results
- Qualified: Latvia (hosts), Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine
- Draw: 7 June
- Greece and Cyprus advanced from January preliminary round
- Pair joined 26 teams given bye
Main round groups
Group 1
Qualified: Poland
Group 2
Qualified: Netherlands
Group 3
Qualified: Portugal
Group 4
Qualified: Ukraine
Group 5
Qualified: Spain
Group 6
Qualified: Russia
Group 7
Qualified: Croatia
- The seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga.
Finals (8–14 September)
- In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each proceeding to the semi-finals.