U19 Futsal main round report

Saturday 30 March 2019

Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will join hosts Latvia in September's finals.

Poland celebrate qualifying
Poland celebrate qualifying ©Leo Hynninen

The seven main round group winners joining Latvia in the first UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals have been decided.

Main round groups

Group 1
Qualified: Poland

Group 2
Qualified: Netherlands

Group 3
Qualified: Portugal

Group 4
Qualified: Ukraine

Group 5
Qualified: Spain

Group 6 
Qualified: Russia

Group 7
Qualified: Croatia

  • The seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga.

Finals (8–14 September)

  • In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each proceeding to the semi-finals.
