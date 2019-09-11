Where to watch Under-19 Futsal EURO

Wednesday 11 September 2019

Find out how to watch the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship where you are.

Find out where to watch September's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Riga where you are.

#U19EURO SCHEDULE: 8–14 September

Streaming on UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live on UEFA.tvin certain territories. Highlights of all matches will be shown from midnight CET. Please check the UEFA.tv schedule for more information.

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcaster. If your territory is not listed below, please visit UEFA.tv for more information.

Europe

Albania: RTSH
Andorra: see Spain
Armenia: Public TV
Austria: ORF
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Sportklub
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark: DR
Estonia: EER
Faroe Islands: see Denmark
Finland: YLE
Germany: Sport1
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton
Italy: RAI
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: see Switzerland
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: see Belgium
Malta: PBS
Montenegro: Sportklub
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Sportklub
Norway: NRK
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: see Italy
Serbia: Sportklub
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT, SR
Switzerland: SRG
Turkey: TRT
UK: BBC
Ukraine: PBC
Vatican City: see Italy

Outside Europe

China: CCTV
Latin America: ESPN Play
Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports
USA (English language): ESPN
USA (Spanish language): Univision

