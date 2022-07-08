UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists

Friday 8 July 2022

Holders and hosts Spain are joined by Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Ukraine in Jaén from 4 to 10 September.

Eight teams will compete in the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship from 4 to 10 September at Olivo Arena, Jaén.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground after victory in the inaugural 2019 finals. The runners-up three years ago in Riga, Croatia, and three teams that did not qualify for that first tournament, are among the seven sides attempting to dethrone the hosts.

The contenders

Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine

Qualifying: Main round groups

Croatia

2019 semi-final highlights: Portugal 2-2 Croatia (2-3 pens)

How they qualified
Main round Group 7 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-1 vs Azerbaijan, W5-4 vs Latvia

Qualifying top scorers: Duje Dragičević, Romeo Sušac 2

2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal
Final: L1-6 vs Spain

France

How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia): W4-0 vs Serbia, D1-1 vs Slovenia, W6-1 vs Hungary

Qualifying top scorer: Gora Diop 4

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Italy

How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Adana, Turkey): W5-3 vs Turkey, W3-2 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Montenegro

Qualifying top scorer: Antonino Isgrò 2

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Poland

2019 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 Poland

How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Janakkala, Finland): W3-2 vs Kazakhstan, L1-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W8-4 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Kacper Sendlewski 5

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W3-2 vs Russia, L1-3 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Latvia
Semi-finals: L1-3 vs Spain

Portugal

How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic

Qualifying top scorer: Lúcio Rocha 5

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

Romania

How they qualified
Main round Group 5 winners (Târgu Mureș, Romania): W3-2 vs Georgia, W4-0 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorer: Tamas Nagy 2

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Spain (hosts/holders)

How they qualified
Hosts

2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Ukraine

How they qualified
Main round Group 6 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W10-2 vs Andorra, W11-0 vs Belgium, To play: vs Moldova

Qualifying top scorer: Andriy Brytan 6 (one game to go)

2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

