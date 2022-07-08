Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists

Eight teams will compete in the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship from 4 to 10 September at Olivo Arena, Jaén.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground after victory in the inaugural 2019 finals. The runners-up three years ago in Riga, Croatia, and three teams that did not qualify for that first tournament, are among the seven sides attempting to dethrone the hosts.

The contenders Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine

Qualifying: Main round groups

2019 semi-final highlights: Portugal 2-2 Croatia (2-3 pens)

How they qualified

Main round Group 7 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-1 vs Azerbaijan, W5-4 vs Latvia

Qualifying top scorers: Duje Dragičević, Romeo Sušac 2

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal

Final: L1-6 vs Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia): W4-0 vs Serbia, D1-1 vs Slovenia, W6-1 vs Hungary

Qualifying top scorer: Gora Diop 4

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Adana, Turkey): W5-3 vs Turkey, W3-2 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Montenegro

Qualifying top scorer: Antonino Isgrò 2

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

2019 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 Poland

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Janakkala, Finland): W3-2 vs Kazakhstan, L1-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W8-4 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Kacper Sendlewski 5

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W3-2 vs Russia, L1-3 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Latvia

Semi-finals: L1-3 vs Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic

Qualifying top scorer: Lúcio Rocha 5

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia



How they qualified

Main round Group 5 winners (Târgu Mureș, Romania): W3-2 vs Georgia, W4-0 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorer: Tamas Nagy 2

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Spain (hosts/holders)

How they qualified

Hosts

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

How they qualified

Main round Group 6 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W10-2 vs Andorra, W11-0 vs Belgium, To play: vs Moldova

Qualifying top scorer: Andriy Brytan 6 (one game to go)

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia



