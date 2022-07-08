Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists
Friday 8 July 2022
Holders and hosts Spain are joined by Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Ukraine in Jaén from 4 to 10 September.
Eight teams will compete in the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship from 4 to 10 September at Olivo Arena, Jaén.
We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground after victory in the inaugural 2019 finals. The runners-up three years ago in Riga, Croatia, and three teams that did not qualify for that first tournament, are among the seven sides attempting to dethrone the hosts.
The contenders
Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine
Croatia
How they qualified
Main round Group 7 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-1 vs Azerbaijan, W5-4 vs Latvia
Qualifying top scorers: Duje Dragičević, Romeo Sušac 2
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal
Final: L1-6 vs Spain
France
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia): W4-0 vs Serbia, D1-1 vs Slovenia, W6-1 vs Hungary
Qualifying top scorer: Gora Diop 4
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Italy
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Adana, Turkey): W5-3 vs Turkey, W3-2 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Montenegro
Qualifying top scorer: Antonino Isgrò 2
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Poland
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Janakkala, Finland): W3-2 vs Kazakhstan, L1-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W8-4 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorer: Kacper Sendlewski 5
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W3-2 vs Russia, L1-3 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Latvia
Semi-finals: L1-3 vs Spain
Portugal
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic
Qualifying top scorer: Lúcio Rocha 5
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
Romania
How they qualified
Main round Group 5 winners (Târgu Mureș, Romania): W3-2 vs Georgia, W4-0 vs Slovakia
Qualifying top scorer: Tamas Nagy 2
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Spain (hosts/holders)
How they qualified
Hosts
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 6 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W10-2 vs Andorra, W11-0 vs Belgium, To play: vs Moldova
Qualifying top scorer: Andriy Brytan 6 (one game to go)
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia