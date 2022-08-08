Buy Futsal U19 EURO finals tickets

UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Monday 8 August 2022

Be at the finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén from 4 to 10 September with day tickets from €5.

Fans at the first U19 Futsal finals in 2019
Fans at the first U19 Futsal finals in 2019 UEFA via Sportsfile

Tickets are on sale now for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén from 4 to 10 September.

In each case, a ticket gives access to all matches on the stated day.

For more information visit the official ticket sales website.

Ticket prices

Group stage
4 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5
5 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5
7 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5

Semi-finals
8 September, 2 games (day ticket): €8

Final
10 September: €8

 

