UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 at a glance: Portugal turn tables on Spain
Monday, September 11, 2023
Exactly a year on from losing the final 6-2 to Spain, Portugal beat their neighbours by the same scoreline to claim the title in Croatia.
Champions: Portugal
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finalists: Slovenia, Ukraine
Player of the Tournament: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
Top scorer: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5
- Portugal won their first title, after losing in the semi-finals in 2019 and the final in 2022 (that edition postponed a year due to COVID).
- Portugal are the first nation to be senior and U19 Futsal EURO champions at same time.
- Spain have now reached all three finals.
- Lúcio Jr's two goals in the final made him finals top scorer on five (equalling the mark for both 2019 and 2022).
- Lúcio Jr also struck against Spain and France in the group stage as well as the semi-final winner versus Slovenia. In all, he appeared in 11 U19 Futsal EURO games for Portugal (including 2022 and 2023 qualifying) and scored in nine of them, his career tally of 12 the new all-time best.
- Portugal's Tomás Colaço and Juanito Moreno now have a record six career finals goals (both also scored in 2022).
- Ricardo Marques, Bruno Maior, Tiago Macedo, Pedro Santos and Tomás Colaço also played in Portugal's 2022 final defeat against Spain, for whom Tapias and Juanito Moreno featured. All are level on two final appearances with Nicolás Marrón, a winner with Spain in 2019 and 2022.
- Albert Canillas coached Spain in all three finals; Portugal's José Luís Mendes was also his opposite number last year.
- Portugal set a new record of 48 goals in the tournament, including qualifying, beating their mark of 45 from 2022.
- Spain's 5-3 loss to Portugal on Matchday 1 was their first defeat in this tournament, including qualifying. The final was was their second.
- Portugal are yet to lose a match in this competition over 40 minutes but did fall to Spain in final extra time last year (having departed on penalties to Croatia in the 2019 semi-finals).
- Slovenia were the first team from their naiton to reach a semi-final in any UEFA or FIFA championship (football or futsal).
- Kosovo's Blend Krasniqi got ten goals in qualifying, a new record.
- On Matchday 1, Ukraine's Maksym Malynovskyi became the first player to have scored in multiple final tournaments (emulated several times subsequently over the last week).
- The 101 finals goals was up from 99 in 2022 and 78 in 2019.
Finals results
Knockout phase
Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal 6-2 Spain
Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 3-2 Slovenia
Ukraine 2-3 Spain
Group stage
Wednesday 6 September
Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland
Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
Group A: Spain 5-2 France
Group A: Croatia 3-4 Portugal
Monday 4 September
Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine
Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland
Group A: France 1-5 Portugal
Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia
Sunday 3 September
Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia
Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy
Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain
Group A: Croatia 6-6 France
Top scorers (finals)
5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
4 Tomás Colaço (Portugal)
4 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
4 Dmytro Rybitskyi (Ukraine)
Top scorers (season)
10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)
8 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
8 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)
7 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
Roll of honour
Winners
2023 (Poreč, Croatia): Portugal 6-2 Spain
2022 (Jaén, Spain): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
2019 (Riga, Latvia): Spain 6-1 Croatia
Finals top scorers
2023: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5
2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5
2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5
Season top scorers
2023: Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo) 10
2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8
2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8
All-time top scorers (finals)
6 Tomás Colaço (Portugal)
6 Juanito Moreno (Spain)
5 Filip Josipović (Croatia)
5 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)
5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)
5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)
5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)
All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
12 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
11 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)
9 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)
9 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)