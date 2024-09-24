Moldova to host 2025 U19 Futsal EURO in Chișinău

Moldova will host the fourth UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament in September and October 2025 following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The proposed venue for the eight-team event is Chișinău Arena in the Moldovan capital. Opened in December 2022, Chișinău Arena has staged a variety of sporting events and concerts. This will be the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova.

Chișinău Arena UEFA

Hosts Moldova will be joined in the finals by the seven main round winners, decided in March. Spain won the first two editions, in Riga in 2019 and as hosts in Jaén in 2022 (postponed for a year due to COVID-19), before Portugal claimed the 2023 title in Poreč, Croatia.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 14:15 CET, 31 October 2024

Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2025

Main round 25–30 March 2025

Final tournament: 28 September–5 October 2025