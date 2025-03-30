Under-19 Futsal EURO main round: Portugal, Czechia, Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify

The line-up for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship is set, with Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine all winning their main round groups to join hosts Moldova in the finals at Chișinău Arena from 28 September to 5 October.

The draw for the finals will be held at 20:00 CET (21:00 local time) on 15 May.

Final tournament contenders Czechia, Italy, Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine

Portugal will defend the title they won in Croatia in 2023 after drawing 4-4 with France in their group decider, pipping their opponents to top spot on goal difference. As for Spain, they won the first two tournaments in 2019 and 2022, before finishing runners-up in 2023.

Ukraine – who, like Portugal and Spain, have now qualified for all four editions – reached the semi-finals in those first two tournaments, while Slovenia matched that feat in 2023. Italy have qualified for a third consecutive edition, while Czechia, Moldova and Türkiye will all be making their U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts

Results

Group 1

Qualified for final tournament: Italy

Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Germany, Romania

Group 2

Qualified for final tournament: Spain

Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Finland, England

Group 3

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal (hosts)

Also in group: France, Kazakhstan, Belarus

Group 4

Qualified for final tournament: Slovenia

Also in group: Belgium, Latvia (hosts), Andorra

Group 5

Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine

Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Netherlands, Montenegro

Group 6

Qualified for final tournament: Czechia (hosts)

Also in group: Poland, Greece, Estonia

Group 7

Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Azerbaijan

Meet the teams

Portugal are the current holders, having beaten Spain in the 2023 final after finishing runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.

Spain won the first two editions, in 2019 and as hosts in 2022, before losing the 2023 final.

Ukraine reached the semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 and also qualified in 2019.

Slovenia made it as far as the semis on their finals debut in 2023.

Croatia were runners-up in 2019 and reached both subsequent final tournaments, including as hosts in 2023, but fell short of booking their ticket this time.

Other teams aiming for a finals return were Finland (2023), France (2022 and 2023), Italy (2022 and 2023), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019), Poland (2019 and 2022) and Romania (2022).

Estonia and Germany both made their main round debuts after coming through January's preliminary round along with Azerbaijan. Estonia became the first team from their nation to progress through a round of UEFA futsal competition at senior or youth level.