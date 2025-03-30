Under-19 Futsal EURO main round: Portugal, Czechia, Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify
Holders Portugal, two-time champions Spain and former semi-finalists Slovenia and Ukraine have won their groups along with Italy, Czechia and Türkiye to join hosts Moldova in the finals.
The line-up for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship is set, with Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine all winning their main round groups to join hosts Moldova in the finals at Chișinău Arena from 28 September to 5 October.
The draw for the finals will be held at 20:00 CET (21:00 local time) on 15 May.
Final tournament contenders
Czechia, Italy, Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine
Portugal will defend the title they won in Croatia in 2023 after drawing 4-4 with France in their group decider, pipping their opponents to top spot on goal difference. As for Spain, they won the first two tournaments in 2019 and 2022, before finishing runners-up in 2023.
Ukraine – who, like Portugal and Spain, have now qualified for all four editions – reached the semi-finals in those first two tournaments, while Slovenia matched that feat in 2023. Italy have qualified for a third consecutive edition, while Czechia, Moldova and Türkiye will all be making their U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts
Main round groups
Group 1
Qualified for final tournament: Italy
Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Germany, Romania
Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Finland, England
Group 3
Qualified for final tournament: Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: France, Kazakhstan, Belarus
Group 4
Qualified for final tournament: Slovenia
Also in group: Belgium, Latvia (hosts), Andorra
Group 5
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Netherlands, Montenegro
Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Czechia (hosts)
Also in group: Poland, Greece, Estonia
Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Azerbaijan
Meet the teams
- Portugal are the current holders, having beaten Spain in the 2023 final after finishing runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.
- Spain won the first two editions, in 2019 and as hosts in 2022, before losing the 2023 final.
- Ukraine reached the semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 and also qualified in 2019.
- Slovenia made it as far as the semis on their finals debut in 2023.
- Croatia were runners-up in 2019 and reached both subsequent final tournaments, including as hosts in 2023, but fell short of booking their ticket this time.
- Other teams aiming for a finals return were Finland (2023), France (2022 and 2023), Italy (2022 and 2023), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019), Poland (2019 and 2022) and Romania (2022).
- Estonia and Germany both made their main round debuts after coming through January's preliminary round along with Azerbaijan. Estonia became the first team from their nation to progress through a round of UEFA futsal competition at senior or youth level.