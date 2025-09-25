Moldova embrace 'invaluable opportunity' as U19 Futsal EURO hosts

The UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO is only six years old, but it is already a firm fixture on the competition calendar. After successful tournaments in Latvia, Spain and Croatia, the tournament now touches down in Chișinău on the crest of an ever-rising wave of popularity for the sport.

Once again, eight teams will battle it out for the title, but among them are three nations competing at the finals for the first time. As well as hosts Moldova, the tournament will welcome fellow debutants Türkiye and Czechia to the courts, where they will take on established giants of the game Spain, Ukraine and reigning champions Portugal, the only sides to feature in every edition to date.

Spain and defending champions Portugal have impressed at the U19 level so far UEFA via Getty Images

Futsal on the rise for tournament hosts

As Moldova prepared to host its first UEFA final tournament, coach Oleg Petrov revealed his excitement at the opportunities this will give both his players and Moldovan futsal in general.

"It is an honour and a historic milestone for Moldova to both participate in and host this competition," he said. "For our players, it’s an invaluable opportunity to test themselves against Europe’s best at a formative stage in their careers. For the country, it’s a moment of pride and a step forward for our sporting culture."

"Futsal has been growing rapidly in Moldova over the past few years. While football remains the country’s most popular sport, futsal is attracting increasing attention, particularly at the youth level. Hosting this UEFA final tournament has created an unprecedented level of excitement and interest nationwide, inspiring clubs and schools to develop grassroots futsal programmes." Oleg Petrov, coach of the Moldova U19 futsal team

Exposure is crucial for helping the sport to grow, but that does not just apply to fans in the arenas or watching from further afield. Participation in elite competition for players at such a young age is vital for their own development, particularly when it comes to learning more about the ins and outs of high-level competition against the best in the world.

"This tournament is an incredible learning experience for our players," explained Petrov. "They will gain exposure to international competition, learn how to handle pressure, and develop both as athletes and individuals. Experiences like this shape their mindset, boost their confidence, and provide motivation for their future careers."

Fellow debutants prepare for European stage

While Czechia are about to play in the senior men’s Futsal EURO for the ninth time in 2026, this is a first for their Under-19 side. As such, coach Martin Brychta is encouraging his players to make the most of the opportunity.

"Young players here will experience something that may never come their way again in their entire lives, and they will continue to draw from it," he said. "But it is also crucial for those who did not make it there, so that they have the motivation to improve and, in their senior years, qualify for such events. It should teach them professionalism toward the sport, no matter what level they play at."

"The fact that there are three debutants at the final tournament of the European Championship shows how much European futsal is levelling out, even in the youth category. Hats off to everyone who takes part." Martin Brychta, coach of the Czechia U19 futsal team

Türkiye coach Murat Kaya added: "We have qualified for the first time as a country. It is a source of both pride and excitement for us. For our players, it is also a top-level experience."

About the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship The fourth edition of the Under-19 Futsal EURO will be competed over eight days at the Chișinǎu Arena in the Moldovan capital. First, each team will play three others to determine their standings in Groups A and B. Next, the winners and runners-up of each group will play semi-finals to decide who will make the final on Sunday 5 October. The tournament is a huge learning opportunity for all participants, and each team hopes to experience the glory that was awarded to the holders, Portugal, at the conclusion of the 2023 tournament.

UEFA tournaments see record audiences

A global audience of 48.39 million tuned in to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 and fans have long been flocking to arenas to catch the fast and furious action up close and in person. A EURO record crowd of 14,300 attended Croatia’s semi-final with Russia in Zagreb in 2012 while in 2016 the final tournament in Serbia attracted an aggregate total of 113,820 fans. At club level, a record 12,090 witnessed Barça’s semi-final victory against Kairat Almaty in the 2018/19 UEFA Futsal Champions League. This year, the final tournament was played in France, a growing hotbed of the game in Europe, for the first time.

Portugal celebrate their Youth Olympics gold in 2018 UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA plays a key role in raising standards in the game, through funding but also by creating competitions like this U19 EURO which provides a clear pathway for promising youngsters to reach the top. New competition formats have also been introduced in recent years to heighten interest in the sport, and this season the Futsal Champions League qualifying format is also adapting, with two-legged knockout ties in both the round of 16 and quarter-final stages of the qualifying main round sure to heighten the drama.

The spotlight will fall on women’s futsal later this year with the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup kicking off in the Philippines on 21 November. Futsal is also returning to the Summer Youth Olympics which begin in Dakar, Senegal on 31 October next year. Futsal last featured at the Youth Olympics in 2018 in Buenos Aires when Brazil and Portugal won the boys’ and girls’ competitions respectively.

EURO could be a 'catalyst for long-term growth'

For now, though, Moldova takes futsal’s centre stage and coach Petrov hopes his side can inspire the next generation to take up futsal by showcasing the drama and dynamism of the game right on their doorsteps.

"We hope this event becomes a catalyst for long-term growth in Moldovan futsal," Petrov said.

"By inspiring children and young players to take up the sport, we aim to build a stronger future for futsal in the country. The tournament will also encourage investment in facilities and infrastructure while uniting Moldovans through a shared love for the game."