2025 Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-final round-up: Spain 7-4 Ukraine, Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

Spain and Portugal will meet for the third decider running after Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Arena Chișinău in Moldova.

The 2019 and 2022 winners Spain kept up their record of reaching all four deciders in this competition's history as they saw off Ukraine 7-4. Portugal, who dethroned Spain in 2023, then overcame Slovenia 3-0 as both semi-finals went the same way as their exact equivalents of two years ago in Croatia.

2025 U19 Futsal EURO knockout bracket Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

Spain 7-4 Ukraine

Portugal 3-0 Slovenia Sunday 5 October

Final

Portugal vs Spain (19:30 CET / 20:30 local)

Spain beat Ukraine 3-2 in the 2023 semi-finals but today that was the scoreline by half-time. Under three minutes in, Spain made their early dominance count with a zig-zagging passing move involving all four outfield players, Pedro Altaba turning in Jaime Martinez-Olivares's cross.

David Fernandez hit the post but then against the run of play Ukraine were level as Bohdan Tsap won the ball from Martinez-Olivares in the middle, advanced and beat Javi Bule. Within five minutes Ukraine led as goalkeeper Ivan Bielimov, also in their 2023 squad, progressed and although his shot was parried by opposite number Javi Bule, Artem Klimchuk to pounced on the rebound.

Just 30 seconds later Spain were back level as Roger Garcia turned in Antonio Añasco's cross from the left. And they led at the break thanks to Miguel Lahoz, who slid to intercept the ball, got up, advanced, and chipped in.

Early in the second half it was 4-2 when Pablo Guti played it wide to Pedro Altaba and sprinted forward to be in the right place to turn in the return cross to keep up his record of scoring in all of Spain's finals games in Moldova. Before the half-hour, Miquel González won the ball and showed some nifty footwork to supply Nacho Olivares, who smashed in Spain's fifth.

Ukraine briefly reduced arrears when Klimchuk on the right played the ball back for Oleksandr Shpak to produce a ferocious drive. But then Daniel Martínez Ruano's shot from the left was parried by Bielimov and as the ball bobbled on the goal line, Unai Izquierdo forced it in. A pair of own goals at either end, first for Spain then Ukraine, completed the scoring.

Key stat: Spain have now reached all four finals of this competition, having met Ukraine in every edition too (winning three and drawing one).

Miguel Lahoz, Spain goalscorer: "I'm very excited and very grateful for the work of the entire team. We did an extraordinary job during the whole game, as well as in the entire group stage and throughout all of our preparations. I think this is a good reward, but we want more. The final is on Sunday, and I'm sure that with the work we've been doing, we're going to win it.

"We’ve gone from strength to strength. In fact, before the game against Slovenia, we had a team talk where we all agreed we could give more. From that moment on, it has been clear that the team has grown a lot in terms of mentality and ambition, and it really showed. Today’s game was proof of just that."

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "We are very happy to be able to play one more final. This is the fourth consecutive final that we have reached with the U19s. We have the feeling that we have done a good job. I think we have improved throughout the tournament and I think we have reached the final at a very good time."

Igor Moskychov, Ukraine coach: "Congratulations to Spain and best of luck in the final. They fully deserved to win today as they were faster, they caught us for all our mistakes. We are usually faster in transition but not today and Spain were better than us.

"Two of our main players [qualifying top scorer Oleksandr Zhukov and 2023 finals veteran Ilya Prykhodko] were not able to join us in the finals, as a few days before they got injured, and in a week we had to almost create a new team and it was not easy. But I am proud of my team and my players, and all that they did, to do all this work in one week and reach the semi-finals is a big thing."

Miguel Lahoz on 'extraordinary' Spain

Portugal's early pressure told as Simão Cordeiro played the ball across from the left and Tiago Rodrigues turned home from outside the box. The holders kept pressing hard but Slovenia showed some stubborn defence to keep it to 1-0 at half-time, tall goalkeeper Alen Zgonc particularly hard to beat.

Little changed as the second half began, Portugal dominating possession and showing great patience, waiting for Slovenia to press and concede space. And in the 28th minute the second goal did arrive as an Eduardo Tchuda shot was saved by Zgonc but the rebound was headed in by Miguel Malhão.

The dominance did not cease. Zgnoc tipped a Tiago Rodrigues effort on to the angle of post and bar and, from the resultant corner, Martim Castela also struck the woodwork. With Slovenia deploying a flying goalkeeper late on, Portugal's own No1 Eurico Cunha punted the ball into an empty net late on.

Slovenia, beaten 3-2 by Portugal in their nation's only previous UEFA semi-final at any level, could find no way past the defending champions, as they confirmed a third straight decider against Spain, who beat them 6-2 after extra time in 2022 before the scoreline was reversed in 40 minutes a year later.

Key stat: Portugal have only conceded one goal in the final tournament, the equaliser in the 7-1 Matchday 1 defeat of Italy.

Eurico Cunha, Portugal goalkeeper: "The team are very happy and we have achieved our second objective [reaching the final] . We played very well, the team was on form. Without my team I couldn’t have [scored and kept a clean sheet], as always. [In the final] we are just looking to win!"

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "Today I am very happy. My team gave everything but the best team won.

"This is a fairy tale for us. I am very happy to have these boys, thanks to them we have reached the final semi-final. We have our futsal, our heart, our fight - every time we give 100% and that gives us a lot of pleasure."