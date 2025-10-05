UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: All the results as Portugal retain the title

Sunday, October 5, 2025

The story of the tournament after Portugal pipped Spain in the final to claim their second consecutive title.

Eduardo Tchuda celebrates scoring Portugal's winner at the end of extra time
Eduardo Tchuda celebrates scoring Portugal's winner at the end of extra time UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal beat Spain 3-2 after extra time in the final of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship at Arena Chișinău, Moldova, on Sunday.

Both sides topped their groups before victories in Friday's semi-finals, when Spain defeated Ukraine 7-4 and Portugal beat Slovenia 3-0 to set up a third straight decider between the nations. Spain won in 2022, but Portugal beat them in 2023 and did so again this time.

FINAL

Read the final match report
Under-19 Futsal EURO final highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain

SEMI-FINALS

The full story of Friday's semi-finals
Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-final highlights: Spain 7-4 Ukraine

GROUP STAGE

Matchday 3

Ukraine beat Italy 2-0 to pip them to that last-four tie with Spain (who downed them at that stage in 2023), Oleksandr Shpak and Nazar Pershyn scoring in the second half. Portugal were already confirmed as Group A winners before defeating hosts Moldova 10-0, Rodrigo Monteiro getting his second straight treble to move onto a U19 Futsal EURO finals-record seven goals.

Spain sealed first place in Group B with a comfortable 6-2 win against Slovenia, both teams assured of semi-final places before kick-off. Pablo Guti struck twice in the space of just over 30 first-half seconds to keep up his record of scoring in every Spain game here and Daniel Martínez Ruano got a hat-trick. In the other game, Czechia secured the consolation of third place with a thrilling 4-3 defeat of fellow eliminated finals debutants Türkiye in which both teams led twice.

Under-19 Futsal EURO highlights: Italy 0-2 Ukraine

Matchday 2

In the first of Monday's games, Slovenia moved on to six Group B points by beating Türkiye 4-1 thanks to Vid Prah's opener and a Mihael Čop double either side of Lovro Trdn's effort. Ege Bilim grabbed Türkiye's first U19 Futsal EURO finals goal as a consolation. Spain then defeated Czechia 3-2 to confirm that both they and Slovenia would play in the semis.

Pablo Guti and Nacho Olivares gave Spain a 2-0 lead at the break, and although Lukáš Hromek pulled one back, Nacho struck again for what proved the decisive strike, despite Vojtěch Bíško setting up a nervous finish. The result sealed Czechia and Türkiye's elimination and left Spain and Slovenia level on both goal difference and goals scored.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Czechia 2-3 Spain

Later in the evening, holders Portugal sealed top spot in Group A thanks to a 4-0 win against Ukraine, Rodrigo Monteiro notching a hat-trick to move on to a finals-leading four goals. Portugal's win was enough for first place as Italy had earlier got off the mark in the section, beating Moldova 7-2 after Enzo Moratelli's early double put them in control. Brothers Nelu and Vadim Bejenaru did manage to hit the hosts' first-ever UEFA futsal finals goals, but Moldova were confirmed in fourth place.

Matchday 1

In the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, the hosts – making their debut in a futsal finals – got the ball rolling with a 7-0 Group A defeat by Ukraine, Pershyn scoring twice. Later in the same section, holders Portugal got into their stride with a 7-1 victory against Italy, taking control in the last quarter of the first half and never letting go of their grip, typified by Afonso Mourinha striking two goals inside a minute in the closing stages.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Portugal 7-1 Italy

In Group B, 2023 semi-finalists Slovenia had late goals from Mihael Čop and Adel Avdić, both assisted by Trdin on his 50th appearance, to thank for a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia, who led through Hromek's swivelling volley. Two-time champions Spain then defeated Türkiye 3-0 courtesy of goals from Miguel Lahoz, Daniel Martínez Ruano and Pablo Guti, though captain Ferhan Çiçek produced a string of excellent saves for the finals debutants to keep the scoreline down.

Watch streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

ALL THE RESULTS

Knockout phase

Sunday 5 October
Final
Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Friday 3 October
Semi-finals 
Spain 7-4 Ukraine 
Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

Group stage

Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye 3-4 Czechia 
Group B: Slovenia 2-6 Spain 
Group A: Moldova 0-10 Portugal
Group A: Italy 0-2 Ukraine

Under-19 Futsal EURO highlights: Slovenia 2-6 Spain

Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia
Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain 
Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova
Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine
Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia 
Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye 
Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy 

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Spain 3-0 Türki̇ye

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Selected for you

Meet the finals contenders
Live 28/09/2025

Meet the finals contenders

Hosts Moldova will be joined by Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine in Chișinău.
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Full guide
Live 05/10/2025

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Full guide

The UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO began in 2019 with the fourth edition in 2025 and fifth to follow in 2027.