2025 Under-19 Futsal EURO Team of the Tournament

Player of the Tournament Rodrigo Monteiro is one of three members of the triumphant Portugal side named in the official Team of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO in Chișinău, Moldova, along with key figures from semi-finalists Ukraine and runners-up Spain.

Ukraine's Ivan Bielimov took the No1 spot after impressing the UEFA Technical Observers with his consistency over four games despite losses to Spain and Portugal. "He dominated in all situations," said José Venancio López, the UEFA Futsal Advisory Group leader. "He showed great ability with his feet in possession, an impressive variety of distribution with his hands and did well stopping shots and when confronted by opponents in 1v1 moments."

Venancio and fellow UEFA Technical Observer Massimiliano Bellarte noted the prowess of two other goalkeepers. Spain's Javi Bule proved adept emerging from goal with the ball as a fifth attacker at times, especially in the final. Meanwhile Portugal's Eurico Cunha, who fired home from 35 metres to clinch victory late in the semi-final against Slovenia, was hailed for his agility and consistency.

The role of back man went to Spain's influential captain, Jaime Martinez-Olivares. "He led from the back," explained Venancio. "He showed excellent control of the opposition's attack. In the final, he displayed great strength and game intelligence up against Portugal's pivots Rodrigo Monteiro and Eduardo Tchuda." Slovenia's captain, Lovro Trdin, and Portugal's Martim Castela also caught the eye with dominant displays in the deepest defensive role.

Two Portugal players took the wide attacking slots. On the left, the right-footed Renato Almeida edged out his Spanish rival No7 Daniel Martínez Ruano, who capped a fine tournament by opening the scoring in the final. "Renato was everywhere," noted Bellarte, who is also a member of the UEFA Futsal Advisory Group. "Particularly in the final, he was so fresh and full of running right to the end. His wonderful assist for the title-winning goal was typical of his desire and the ease with which he seemed to carve out shots and opportunities for others."

On the opposite side, Tiago Rodrigues beat stiff competition in a tournament adorned by an array of left-footed specialists, including Ukraine's Artem Malynovskyi, Italy's Ivan Cutruneo and the Spanish duo Pablo Guti and Miguel Lahoz.

"Tiago always offered a threat in 1v1 moments," said Bellarte. "He has great balance and dribbling ability. As a left-footed player on the right, his natural link-up play with pivot Rodrigo proved difficult to stop at times. He's a great example of how one team-mate can improve another player by their combination play and joint threat."

By the time the final kicked off, the Seleção's double hat-trick hero Rodrigo Monteiro had already broken the goalscoring record for the tournament finals with a haul of seven – two more than the previous highest. "I just do my job," was the understated response from the 19-year-old after picking up the Player of the Tournament award.

The UEFA Technical Observers offered a much more glowing assessment of the ruthlessly efficient marksman's compelling skillset.

"He was the best pivot in the tournament – but he was also the most complete player," said Bellarte, who is also the Latvia men's and under-19 coach. Venancio added: "It was not only the goals. Rodrigo Monteiro was the best principally for how he plays. He can receive in difficult positions in all areas. He can connect with team-mates or he can turn both ways and go alone. He has the skills and attitude to dominate in all situations, including with his defensive duties. He's a truly complete player."

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be published on uefatechnicalreports.com.