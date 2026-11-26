Qualifying for the 2027 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO kicks off with the preliminary round running from 20 to 24 January.

In all, 37 nations will compete in qualifying for seven berths alongside hosts Kazakhstan in the 2027 final tournament at Jekpe-Jek Hall, Astana, Kazakhstan from 26 September to 3 October. The 12 lowest-ranked entrants will begin in the preliminary round, played as three four-team mini-tournaments.

The three group winners will progress to the main round running from 30 March to 4 April, for which the draw is already made with 25 teams entering directly. The seven main round group winners will join hosts Kazakhstan in the finals.

Matches

Group A (21–24 January)

Kosovo, Estonia, Gibraltar, San Marino (hosts)

Group B (20–23 January)

Andorra, Georgia, Lithuania (hosts), Albania

Group C (20–23 January)

Germany, Malta (hosts), North Macedonia, Israel

Team guide

Estonia and Germany both came through this round in 2025. Kosovo did so in 2023, and Andorra in 2022.

Albania and Israel are making their debuts.

Gibraltar, Lithuania, Malta and San Marino are also aiming to reach the main round for the first time.