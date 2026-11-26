The 2027 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO main round running from 30 March to 4 April will decide the seven teams joining hosts Kazakhstan in the 2027 final tournament at Jekpe-Jek Hall, Astana, Kazakhstan from 26 September to 3 October.

The 25 teams entering directly in the main round will be joined by the three group winners from January's preliminary round. The seven main round group winners will join hosts Kazakhstan in the finals.

Main round groups

Group 1

Slovenia (hosts), Belgium, Belarus, Preliminary round Group B winners

Group 2

Italy (hosts), Serbia, Finland, Montenegro

Group 3

France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 4

Czechia, Türkiye (hosts), Latvia, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 5

Spain, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania (hosts)

Group 6

Portugal (hosts), Poland, England, Preliminary round Group C winners

Group 7

Ukraine, Croatia (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan

Matches 30 March to 4 April. Group winners progress to join hosts Kazakhstan in final tournament.

Team guide