Under-19 Futsal EURO main round groups
Thursday, November 26, 2026
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The main round running from 30 March to 4 April will decide the seven teams joining hosts Kazakhstan in the finals.
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The 2027 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO main round running from 30 March to 4 April will decide the seven teams joining hosts Kazakhstan in the 2027 final tournament at Jekpe-Jek Hall, Astana, Kazakhstan from 26 September to 3 October.
The 25 teams entering directly in the main round will be joined by the three group winners from January's preliminary round. The seven main round group winners will join hosts Kazakhstan in the finals.
Main round groups
Group 1
Slovenia (hosts), Belgium, Belarus, Preliminary round Group B winners
Group 2
Italy (hosts), Serbia, Finland, Montenegro
Group 3
France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Moldova (hosts)
Group 4
Czechia, Türkiye (hosts), Latvia, Preliminary round Group A winners
Group 5
Spain, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania (hosts)
Group 6
Portugal (hosts), Poland, England, Preliminary round Group C winners
Group 7
Ukraine, Croatia (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan
Matches 30 March to 4 April. Group winners progress to join hosts Kazakhstan in final tournament.
Team guide
- Portugal won the last two editions in 2023 and 2025.
- Spain have reached the final in all four editions, winning in 2019 and 2022 before losing the last two deciders to Portugal.
- Croatia, in 2019, are the only side other than Portugal or Spain to reach the final.
- Slovenia and Ukraine were beaten semi-finalists in 2025. Poland have also reached the last four.
- Czechia, Italy, Moldova (as hosts) and Türkiye also took part in the 2025 finals. Czechia beat Türkiye 4-3 in the group stage.
- Finland, France, Romania have also qualified in the past and Latvia played in the 2019 finals as hosts.
- Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have qualified for all four past editions.
- Spain have finished first ahead of Hungary in their last two main round groups, winning 5-0 in 2025 and drawing 1-1 in 2023 (the only qualifying points Spain have ever dropped) before going through on goal difference.
- Slovenia won their 2025 main round group ahead of Belgium, beating them 5-2 in the pivotal fixture.