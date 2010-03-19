Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Thailand to be 2012 hosts

Friday 19 March 2010

The 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held in Thailand and played in the autumn of that year, with two-time winners Spain hoping to wrest the title back from Brazil.

Action from the 2008 final between Brazil and Spain
Action from the 2008 final between Brazil and Spain ©Getty Images

Thailand will host the 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup, the global governing body has announced.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) was appointed to stage the event, in the autumn of 2012, at today's FIFA Executive Committee meeting in Zurich. They follow in the footsteps of Brazil, who staged the last edition in 2008 and beat holders Spain on penalties in the final.

Brazil had also have won the first three tournaments and Spain the subsequent two, in 2000 and 2004, the latter also in Asia in Chinese Taipei. The World Cup in Thailand will follow the next UEFA European Futsal Championship, which will be held in February 2012.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 9 June 2015

Related Items

Brazil relieve Spain of title
19/10/2008

LiveBrazil relieve Spain of title

Brazil 2-2 Spain(aet, Brazil win 4-3 on pens)Spain's eight-year hold on the FIFA Futsal World Cup is over after a penalty shoot-out triumph gave Brazil victory.
Rodríguez's pride in defeat
19/10/2008

LiveRodríguez's pride in defeat

Spain captain Javi Rodríguez expressed pride at their performance after his fourth final ended with defeat but there was consolation for Pula of fourth-placed Russia as he finished top scorer.
Timely Italy clinch World Cup bronze
18/10/2008

LiveTimely Italy clinch World Cup bronze

Russia 1-2 ItalyA last-minute goal by Saad Assis ensured Italy beat Russia to take third place at the 2008 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Brazil.
Brazil relieve Spain of title
19/10/2008

LiveBrazil relieve Spain of title

Brazil 2-2 Spain(aet, Brazil win 4-3 on pens)Spain's eight-year hold on the FIFA Futsal World Cup is over after a penalty shoot-out triumph gave Brazil victory.
Top