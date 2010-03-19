Thailand to be 2012 hosts

Thailand will host the 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup, the global governing body has announced.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) was appointed to stage the event, in the autumn of 2012, at today's FIFA Executive Committee meeting in Zurich. They follow in the footsteps of Brazil, who staged the last edition in 2008 and beat holders Spain on penalties in the final.

Brazil had also have won the first three tournaments and Spain the subsequent two, in 2000 and 2004, the latter also in Asia in Chinese Taipei. The World Cup in Thailand will follow the next UEFA European Futsal Championship, which will be held in February 2012.