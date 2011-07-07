Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Nations learn Futsal World Cup qualifying path

Thursday 7 July 2011

Spain will begin their bid to reclaim the FIFA Futsal World Cup against Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina after the draws for the 2012 preliminary and main rounds were made.

The main round draw is displayed in Nyon
The main round draw is displayed in Nyon ©UEFA.com

Spain will launch their bid to reclaim the FIFA Futsal World Cup against Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina after the draws were made in Nyon for the preliminary and main rounds of 2012 qualifying.

Forty-one teams are aiming at the seven slots allocated to UEFA for the expanded 24-nation finals in Thailand from 2 to 18 November next year. The process will begin with the preliminary round from 19 to 23 October 2011 for which 20 sides have been split into five groups.

At that stage, Turkey, who have qualified for UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 in Croatia early next year, will face Finland, Albania and Group D hosts Estonia. Norway, San Marino and Switzerland will also play in the preliminary round as they start their first World Cup campaigns.

The five group winners and two best runners-up will join the 21 highest-ranked European countries in the main round from 14 to 18 December, for which the draw has also been made. Spain, winners in 2000 and 2004 before losing to hosts Brazil on penalties in the 2008 final, are in Group 1 alongside hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium and the second best preliminary round runners-up.

Third in Brazil last time out, Italy stage Group 2 against Romania and Poland as well as the team that tops the preliminary round mini-tournament in Bulgaria. Group 5 contains three sides through to UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 – Ukraine, mini-tournament hosts Azerbaijan and the nation staging the continental final tournament, Croatia.

The winners and runners-up from each group will progress to the play-offs, which will be drawn early next year and played over two legs on 25 to 28 March and 8 to 11 April, determining Europe's seven representatives in Thailand. Before that, the 12-team UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 finals run from 31 January to 11 February, with the draw in Zagreb on 9 September.

Preliminary round draw

Group A: Moldova, Georgia*, Armenia, Malta

Group B: Greece, Andorra, Bulgaria*, Norway

Group C: Latvia*, Cyprus, England, San Marino

Group D: Finland, Turkey, Albania, Estonia*

Group E: Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia*, France, Montenegro, Switzerland


Main round draw

Group 1: Spain, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Preliminary round second best runner-up

Group 2: Italy*, Romania, Poland, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 3: Serbia, Slovenia*, Israel, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 4: Portugal*, Slovakia, Lithuania, Preliminary round best runner-up

Group 5: Ukraine, Azerbaijan*, Croatia, Winner preliminary round Group E

Group 6: Czech Republic*, Belarus, Netherlands, Winner preliminary round Group D

Group 7: Russia, Hungary*, Kazakhstan, Winner preliminary round Group C

*Mini-tournament hosts

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 9 June 2015

Related Items

Brazil relieve Spain of title
19/10/2008

LiveBrazil relieve Spain of title

Brazil 2-2 Spain(aet, Brazil win 4-3 on pens)Spain's eight-year hold on the FIFA Futsal World Cup is over after a penalty shoot-out triumph gave Brazil victory.
Seeds announced for Zagreb futsal draw
28/02/2011

LiveSeeds announced for Zagreb futsal draw

The seedings for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 finals draw in Zagreb on 9 September have been confirmed with hosts Croatia joined in Pot 1 by holders Spain, Italy and Portugal.
Dinamo, Barcelona discover Futsal Cup fate
06/07/2011

LiveDinamo, Barcelona discover Futsal Cup fate

MFK Dinamo Moskva will make their return to the UEFA Futsal Cup in Slovenia while debutants FC Barcelona travel to Riga after the preliminary and main round draws were made.
Falcão hails Kairat and European futsal
01/04/2011

LiveFalcão hails Kairat and European futsal

Brazil star Falcão recently made the UEFA Futsal Cup semi-final draw and told UEFA.com about host club Kairat Almaty, his love of the European game and Ricardinho's tattoo tribute.
Bastos, Robinho and Jádson on futsal
26/04/2011

LiveBastos, Robinho and Jádson on futsal

With the UEFA Futsal Cup starting in Almaty on Friday, Brazilians Michel Bastos, Robinho and Jádson explain how playing the game as youngsters helped their careers thrive.
Brazil relieve Spain of title
19/10/2008

LiveBrazil relieve Spain of title

Brazil 2-2 Spain(aet, Brazil win 4-3 on pens)Spain's eight-year hold on the FIFA Futsal World Cup is over after a penalty shoot-out triumph gave Brazil victory.
Top