Futsal World Cup qualifying starts

Monday 17 October 2011 by Paul Saffer

Turkey, who will play at UEFA Futsal EURO 2012, are among 20 teams starting their FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying campaign in the preliminary round from Thursday until Sunday.

Turkey are the only one of the 12 EURO finalists involved in the preliminary round ©TFF

While the 21 highest-ranked European countries will begin their campaigns in the main round from 14 to 18 December, for which the draw has already been made, seven places remain and these will be decided in the five preliminary mini-tournaments. The group winners and two best runners-up will progress, with Turkey visiting Estonia for Group D, Finland and Albania also involved. Norway, San Marino and Switzerland are all playing in their first Futsal World Cup.

The main round will eventually lead to two-legged play-offs on 25 to 28 March and 8 to 11 April next year, determining Europe's seven representatives in Thailand from 2 to 18 November. Before that, the 12-team UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 finals in Croatia run from 31 January to 11 February, first-time qualifiers Turkey in Group C alongside former champions Italy and Russia.

Preliminary round
Group A: Moldova, Georgia*, Armenia, Malta

Group B: Greece, Andorra, Bulgaria*, Norway

Group C: Latvia*, Cyprus, England, San Marino

Group D: Finland, Turkey, Albania, Estonia*

Group E: Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia*, France, Montenegro, Switzerland

Main round draw
Group 1: Spain, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Preliminary round second best runner-up

Group 2: Italy*, Romania, Poland, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 3: Serbia, Slovenia*, Israel, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 4: Portugal*, Slovakia, Lithuania, Preliminary round best runner-up

Group 5: Ukraine, Azerbaijan*, Croatia, Winner preliminary round Group E

Group 6: Czech Republic*, Belarus, Netherlands, Winner preliminary round Group D

Group 7: Russia, Hungary*, Kazakhstan, Winner preliminary round Group C

*Mini-tournament hosts

