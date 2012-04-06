Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Europe's Futsal World Cup seven to be decided

Friday 6 April 2012

Europe's seven-strong contingent at the 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Thailand will be decided over the next few days when the second legs of the play-offs take place.

Italy defend a 5-0 lead at home to Norway on Wednesday
Italy defend a 5-0 lead at home to Norway on Wednesday ©Paolo Cassella/Divisione Calcio a 5

Only in two of the seven ties are the away side from last week's first legs not defending a lead: Serbia must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Hungary in Belgrade to earn a World Cup debut in one of Sunday's two games, and the Czech Republic are 2-0 down to Slovenia ahead of their Prague return match on Wednesday.

Among this week's home teams holding a precious advantage are Spain, 4-0 up against Slovakia as they aim to maintain their record of appearing in every World Cup, which they won in 2000 and 2004 before a 2008 penalty shoot-out loss to hosts Brazil in the final.

The Solomon Islands are the only country so far to have confirmed their place alongside hosts Thailand, coached by Dutchman Vic Hermans, in the expanded 24-nation finals from 1 to 18 November.

Play-off second legs 
(current score)
Serbia 0-1 Hungary (Sunday)
Ukraine 4-0 Romania (Sunday)
Russia 3-2 Azerbaijan (Monday)
Portugal 7-1 Belarus (Tuesday)
Spain 4-0 Slovakia (Tuesday)
Czech Republic 0-2 Slovenia (Wednesday)
Italy 5-0 Norway (Wednesday)

Full match details

