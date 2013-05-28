2016 Futsal World Cup for Colombia

Colombia has been selected to host the eighth FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016.

The decision was made by the FIFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Mauritius, with the Czech Republic having also submitted a bid. Proposed host cities are Bogota, Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Cucuta, Ibaque and Neiva. Colombia previously staged the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup and are the second South American nation to be awarded the global futsal event after Brazil in 2008.

In principle the finals will be played in the autumn of 2016 with European qualifying held earlier that year. For the 2012 finals, the first with 24 teams, seven European sides qualified, with Spain losing the final to Brazil and Italy beating Colombia for third place. The next World Cup format is unconfirmed. UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 will take place in Belgrade, Serbia.

Previous finals (hosts)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)