Russia, Portugal progress as Spain, Italy fall

Russia and Portugal will carry European hopes into the last week of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Colombia, with a new name on the trophy guaranteed.

Holders Brazil, who have won four of the six editions including the last two, went out in the last 16 on penalties to Iran. While Russia and Portugal comfortably made it through and Spain beat Kazakhstan 5-2, Italy surprisingly lost 4-3 after extra time to Egypt and Ukraine were pipped in extra time by Argentina.

In the quarter-finals, Russia exacted revenge for their UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 final defeat by Spain with a 6-2 victory, picking their opponents off on the break in the second half after edging to a 3-2 lead at the interval.

Russia are set for a Tuesday meeting with Iran, who beat Paraguay in extra time. Spain's elimination means there will be new champions and indeed new finalists as along with Brazil, only Italy and non-qualifiers the United States and the Netherlands have previously made the decider.

Portugal pipped debutants Azerbaijan 3-2 to reach their first World Cup semi-final since 2000, a back-heel volleyed flick by Ricardinho his competition-leading 12th in Colombia. Awaiting them on Wednesday areArgentina, who saw off Egypt 5-0.

Cardinal and Ricardinho celebrate as Portugal beat Azerbaijan ©Getty Images

Knockout phase

Round of 16:

Russia 7-0 Vietnam, Medellin

Colombia 0-0 (2-3pens) Paraguay, Cali

Brazil 4-4 (2-3pens) Iran, Bucaramanga

Spain 5-2 Kazakhstan, Medellin

Portugal 4-0 Costa Rica, Cali

Argentina 1-0 (aet) Ukraine, Bucaramanga

Thailand 8-13 (aet) Azerbaijan, Medellin

Italy 3-4 (aet) v Egypt, Cali

Quarter-finals:

Paraguay 3-4 (aet) Iran, Bucaramanga

Russia 6-2 Spain, Cali

Argentina 5-0 Egypt, Medellin

Portugal 3-2 Azerbaijan, Cali

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ricardinho's EURO stunner

Semi-finals:

Tuesday

Iran v Russia, Medellin

Wednesday

Argentina v Portugal, Cali

Final & third-place play-off

Saturday, Cali

Previous finals (hosts)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)