Futsal World Cup elite round guide

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs until Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.

Matches

The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October

Confirmed in finals: Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia

The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Confirmed in play-offs: Croatia, Finland

Group A (complete)

Qualified: Portugal

Play-offs: Finland

Also in group: Italy, Belarus

Group B (ends Tuesday)

Will qualify or reach play-offs: Serbia (hosts), Spain

Eliminated: Ukraine, France

Group C (complete)

Qualified: Russia

Play-offs: Croatia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D (continues Monday and Wednesday): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)

Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal to reach their first major futsal play-off) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.

Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina. A win against Serbia on Tuesday would take Spain to Lithuania, otherwise they will meet Finland in the play-offs.

Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy have missed out on the World Cup for only the second time, after 2000.

Like Finland, Romania, and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup.

Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)



Croatia v Runner-up Group D

Runner-up Group B v Finland

The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)