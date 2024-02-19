Futsal World Cup elite round play-off ties: Netherlands vs Finland, Poland vs Croatia
Monday, February 19, 2024
Netherlands face Finland and Poland play Croatia between 12 and 17 April to decide the last European qualifiers.
Poland play Croatia and Netherlands face Finland and Poland in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round play-offs between 12 and 17 April to decide the last European qualifiers for the finals from 14 September to 6 October in Uzbekistan.
Through to finals
Hosts (1): Uzbekistan
AFC (4): 4 teams TBC by 28 April
CAF (3): 3 teams TBC by 17 April
CONCACAF (4): 4 teams TBC by 20 April
CONMEBOL (4): Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela
OFC (1): New Zealand
UEFA (7): France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, 2 more teams TBC by 17 April
Europe has seven berths in the finals, and five have already been filled by the five elite round group stage winners: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.
Two places will be decided by the play-offs, which involve the four best runners-up from the elite round.
First legs
Friday 12 April
Poland vs Croatia (18:00)
Saturday 13 April
Netherlands vs Finland (19:00)
Second legs
Tuesday 16 April
Croatia vs Poland (19:00)
Wednesday 17 April
Finland vs Netherlands (17:30)
Tie-by-tie
Poland vs Croatia
- Croatia beat Poland 3-1 in the EURO 2022 group stage in Amsterdam to remain unbeaten in four competitive meetings (three wins and a 7-7 draw in EURO 1999 qualifying).
Poland
Main round: Group 6 winners (W3-0h vs Greece, L3-4a vs Azerbaijan, W4-1a vs Greece, W7-2h vs Azerbaijan)
Elite round: Group B runners-up (L1-2h vs Serbia, W3-2a vs Ukraine, W7-2h vs Belgium, W3-1a vs Belgium, W4-2a vs Serbia, L3-5h vs Ukraine)
Previous World Cups: 1992 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage
EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018, 2022)
Croatia
Main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)
Elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)
Previous World Cups: 2000 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage
EURO best: Fourth place (2012)
Netherlands vs Finland
- Netherlands have won all four of their competitive meetings with Finland, most recently in EURO 2012 qualifying.
Netherlands
Main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)
Main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)
Elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)
Previous World Cups: 1989 (runners-up), 1992 (second group stage), 1996 (second group stage), 2000 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)
EURO best: Fourth place (1999)
Finland
Main round: Group 8 runners-up (L1-2h vs Romania, W6-0h vs Denmark, D0-0a vs Romania, W4-1h vs Denmark)
Elite round: Group E runners-up (L1-5h vs Portugal, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, L0-5a vs Portugal, W5-0h forfeit h vs Armenia)
Previous World Cups: Never qualified
EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)
