Futsal World Cup elite round play-off ties: Netherlands vs Finland, Poland vs Croatia

Poland play Croatia and Netherlands face Finland and Poland in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round play-offs between 12 and 17 April to decide the last European qualifiers for the finals from 14 September to 6 October in Uzbekistan.

Through to finals Hosts (1): Uzbekistan

AFC (4): 4 teams TBC by 28 April

CAF (3): 3 teams TBC by 17 April

CONCACAF (4): 4 teams TBC by 20 April

CONMEBOL (4): Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela﻿

OFC (1): New Zealand

UEFA (7): France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, 2 more teams TBC by 17 April

Europe has seven berths in the finals, and five have already been filled by the five elite round group stage winners: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.

Two places will be decided by the play-offs, which involve the four best runners-up from the elite round.

First legs

Friday 12 April

Poland vs Croatia (18:00)

Saturday 13 April

Netherlands vs Finland (19:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 16 April

Croatia vs Poland (19:00)

Wednesday 17 April

Finland vs Netherlands (17:30)

Tie-by-tie

Poland vs Croatia

Croatia beat Poland 3-1 in the EURO 2022 group stage in Amsterdam to remain unbeaten in four competitive meetings (three wins and a 7-7 draw in EURO 1999 qualifying).

Poland

Main round: Group 6 winners (W3-0h vs Greece, L3-4a vs Azerbaijan, W4-1a vs Greece, W7-2h vs Azerbaijan)

Elite round: Group B runners-up (L1-2h vs Serbia, W3-2a vs Ukraine, W7-2h vs Belgium, W3-1a vs Belgium, W4-2a vs Serbia, L3-5h vs Ukraine)

Previous World Cups: 1992 (second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage

EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018, 2022)

Croatia

Main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)

Elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)

Previous World Cups: 2000 (second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage

EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2022 highlights: Poland 1-3 Croatia

Netherlands vs Finland

Netherlands have won all four of their competitive meetings with Finland, most recently in EURO 2012 qualifying.

Netherlands

Main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)

Main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)

Elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)

Previous World Cups: 1989 (runners-up), 1992 (second group stage), 1996 (second group stage), 2000 (second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)

EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Finland

Main round: Group 8 runners-up (L1-2h vs Romania, W6-0h vs Denmark, D0-0a vs Romania, W4-1h vs Denmark)

Elite round: Group E runners-up (L1-5h vs Portugal, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, L0-5a vs Portugal, W5-0h forfeit h vs Armenia)

Previous World Cups: Never qualified

EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

.