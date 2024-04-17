Futsal World Cup elite round play-offs: Netherlands, Croatia through
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Netherlands saw off Finland on penalties and Croatia squeezed past Poland to become the last two European qualifiers.
Croatia overcame Poland on Tuesday while Netherlands downed Finland on penalties on Wednesday in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round play-off second legs, the pair becoming the last European qualifiers for the finals from 14 September to 6 October in Uzbekistan in the process.
Through to finals
Hosts (1): Uzbekistan
AFC (4): 4 teams TBC by 28 April
CAF (3): 3 teams TBC by 21 April
CONCACAF (4): 4 teams TBC by 17 April
CONMEBOL (4): Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela
OFC (1): New Zealand
UEFA (7): Croatia, France, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine
Europe has seven berths in the finals. Five had already been filled by the elite round group stage winners (France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine) and play-off winners Croatia and Netherlands completed the line-up.
First legs
Friday 12 April
Saturday 13 April
Second legs
Tuesday 16 April
Croatia 2-2 Poland (agg: 5-4)
Wednesday 17 April
Finland 4-4 Netherlands (agg: 5-5, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens)
Tie-by-tie
Poland vs Croatia
- Croatia beat Poland 3-1 in the EURO 2022 group stage in Amsterdam to remain unbeaten in four competitive meetings (three wins and a 7-7 draw in EURO 1999 qualifying), prior to this tie.
Poland
Main round: Group 6 winners (W3-0h vs Greece, L3-4a vs Azerbaijan, W4-1a vs Greece, W7-2h vs Azerbaijan)
Elite round: Group B runners-up (L1-2h vs Serbia, W3-2a vs Ukraine, W7-2h vs Belgium, W3-1a vs Belgium, W4-2a vs Serbia, L3-5h vs Ukraine)
Previous World Cups: 1992 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage
EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018, 2022)
Croatia
Main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)
Elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)
Previous World Cups: 2000 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage
EURO best: Fourth place (2012)
Netherlands vs Finland
- Netherlands had won all four of their competitive meetings with Finland, most recently in EURO 2012 qualifying, going into this tie.
Netherlands
Main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)
Main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)
Elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)
Previous World Cups: 1989 (runners-up), 1992 (second group stage), 1996 (second group stage), 2000 (second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)
EURO best: Fourth place (1999)
Finland
Main round: Group 8 runners-up (L1-2h vs Romania, W6-0h vs Denmark, D0-0a vs Romania, W4-1h vs Denmark)
Elite round: Group E runners-up (L1-5h vs Portugal, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, L0-5a vs Portugal, W5-0h forfeit h vs Armenia)
Previous World Cups: Never qualified
EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)
