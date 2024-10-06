Brazil win 2024 Futsal World Cup
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Article summary
Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 in Uzbekistan to win their sixth world title, while Ukraine defeated France for bronze.
Article top media content
Article body
Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup final to lift the trophy in Uzbekistan.
The result brought Brazil their sixth world title in the ten editions of the tournament, and their first in 12 years after missing out on the final in both 2016 and 2021. Argentina, by contrast, featured in both those deciders, winning the first before losing to Portugal three years ago.
In the match for bronze, meanwhile, Ukraine achieved a best-ever finish of third as they won 7-1 against France, who reached the semis on their debut appearance, having never previously graced the knockout phase of any major tournament. Danyil Abakshyn's hat-trick for Ukraine against France took his finals tally to seven goals, earning him the Silver Boot behind Brazil's Marcel.
Elsewhere, Kazakhstan fell to Argentina in the quarter-finals, having dramatically knocked out holders Portugal in the previous round. Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain also lost in the last 16.
Indeed, for the third time in the four editions since the expansion to 24 teams, all seven European contenders advanced from the group stage. UEFA nations also maintained their record of always taking up at least three of the final-eight slots.
Venues
- Andijan Universal Sports Complex, Andijan
- Bukhara Universal Sports Complex, Bukhara
- Humo Arena, Tashkent
Knockout phase
Final
6 October: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Tashkent)
Third-place match
6 October: Ukraine 7-1 France (Tashkent)
Semi-finals
3 October: Argentina 3-2 France (Tashkent)
2 October: Ukraine 2-3 Brazil (Tashkent)
Quarter-finals
30 September: France 2-1 Paraguay (Bukhara)
30 September: Kazakhstan 1-6 Argentina (Tashkent)
29 September: Brazil 3-1 Morocco (Bukhara)
29 September: Ukraine 9-4 Venezuela (Tashkent)
Round of 16
27 September: Thailand 2-5 France (Bukhara)
27 September: Argentina 2-0 Croatia (Tashkent)
26 September: Iran 3-4 Morocco (Bukhara)
26 September: Portugal 1-2 Kazakhstan (Andijan)
25 September: Spain 1-2 Venezuela (Andijan)
25 September: Paraguay 3-1aet Afghanistan (Tashkent)
24 September: Brazil 5-0 Costa Rica (Bukhara)
24 September: Netherlands 1-3 Ukraine (Tashkent)
Group stage
Bolded teams in group title qualified for knockout phase.
Group A: Paraguay, Netherlands, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan (hosts)
14 September: Paraguay 5-2 Costa Rica (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 3-3 Netherlands (Tashkent)
17 September: Costa Rica 2-2 Netherlands (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 1-4 Paraguay (Tashkent)
20 September: Costa Rica 5-3 Uzbekistan (Tashkent), Netherlands 5-2 Paraguay (Bukhara)
Group B: Brazil, Thailand, Croatia, Cuba
14 September: Croatia 1-2 Thailand (Bukhara), Brazil 10-0 Cuba (Bukhara)
17 September: Thailand 10-5 Cuba (Bukhara), Brazil 8-1 Croatia (Bukhara)
20 September: Thailand 1-9 Brazil (Bukhara), Cuba 0-7 Croatia (Tashkent)
Group C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola
15 September: Afghanistan 6-4 Angola (Tashkent), Argentina 7-1 Ukraine (Tashkent)
18 September: Angola 2-7 Ukraine (Tashkent), Argentina 2-1 Afghanistan (Tashkent)
21 September: Ukraine 4-1 Afghanistan (Andijan), Angola 5-9 Argentina (Tashkent)
Group D: Spain, Kazakhstan, Libya, New Zealand
15 September: New Zealand 1-3 Libya (Andijan), Spain 1-1 Kazakhstan (Andijan)
18 September: Libya 1-4 Kazakhstan (Andijan), Spain 7-1 New Zealand (Andijan)
21 September: Kazakhstan 10-0 New Zealand (Tashkent), Libya 0-8 Spain (Andijan)
Group E: Portugal (holders), Morocco, Panama, Tajikistan
16 September: Portugal 10-1 Panama (Tashkent), Tajikistan 2-4 Morocco (Tashkent)
19 September: Morocco 6-3 Panama (Tashkent), Portugal 3-2 Tajikistan (Tashkent)
22 September: Morocco 1-4 Portugal (Tashkent), Panama 8-3 Tajikistan (Bukhara)
Group F: Iran, France, Venezuela, Guatemala
16 September: Iran 7-1 Venezuela (Bukhara), Guatemala 3-6 France (Bukhara)
19 September: Iran 9-4 Guatemala (Bukhara), France 7-3 Venezuela (Bukhara)
22 September: France 1-4 Iran (Bukhara), Venezuela 7-3 Guatemala (Tashkent)
The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams advanced to the knockout phase.
World Cup roll of honour
2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (hosts: Uzbekistan)
2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)
2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)
2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2aet, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)
European contenders
Croatia
Qualifying main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)
Qualifying elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)
Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-4agg vs Poland (W3-2a, D2-2h)
Previous World Cups: 2000 (Second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage
EURO best: Fourth place (2012)
France
Qualifying main round: Group 9 winners (W9-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Serbia, W3-1a vs Norway, W2-0h vs Serbia)
Qualifying elite round: Group C winners (D4-4a vs Slovakia, W6-2h vs Germany, W5-2h vs Croatia, W2-1a vs Croatia, W7-1h vs Slovakia, W3-1a vs Germany)
Previous World Cups: Finals debut
EURO 2022: Did not qualify
EURO best: Group stage (2018)
Kazakhstan
Qualifying main round: Group 5 winners (W2-0h vs Slovenia, W5-1a vs Montenegro, W7-0h vs Montenegro, D3-3a vs Slovenia)
Qualifying elite round: Group A winners (W2-0a vs Netherlands, W4-3h vs Romania, W4-2a vs Azerbaijan, W3-2h vs Azerbaijan, W2-0h vs Netherlands, W2-0a vs Romania)
Previous World Cups: 2000* (First group stage), 2016 (Round of 16), 2021 (Fourth place)
EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)
*Representing AFC
Netherlands
Qualifying main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)
Qualifying main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)
Qualifying elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)
Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-5agg, 5-4pens vs Finland (D1-1h, D4-4a aet)
Previous World Cups: 1989 (Runners-up), 1992 (Second group stage), 1996 (Second group stage), 2000 (Second group stage)
EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)
EURO best: Fourth place (1999)
Portugal
Qualifying main round: Group 4 winners (W5-3h vs Belarus, W6-0a vs Lithuania, W2-0h vs Lithuania W4-2a vs Belarus)
Qualifying elite round: Group E winners (W5-1a vs Finland, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W7-1h vs Armenia, W5-0h vs Finland, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia)
Previous World Cup appearances: 2000 (Third place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (First group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Fourth place), 2021 (Winners)
EURO 2022: Winners
EURO best: Winners (2018, 2022)
Futsal Finalissima: Winners (2022)
Spain
Qualifying main round: Group 1 winners (W7-2h vs Moldova, W11-0a vs Cyprus, W13-0h vs Cyprus, W4-0a vs Moldova)
Qualifying elite round: Group D winners (W3-0a vs Czechia, W1-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Slovenia, W4-0h vs Slovenia, W7-1h vs Czechia, W4-0a vs Italy)
Previous World Cup appearances: 1989 (First group stage), 1992 (Third place), 1996 (Runners-up), 2000 (Winners), 2004 (Winners), 2008 (Runners-up), 2012 (Runners-up, 2016 (Quarter-finals), 2021 (Quarter-finals) – one of three teams to have qualified for all ten editions with Argentina and Brazil
EURO 2022: Third place
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Futsal Finalissima: Runners-up (2022)
Ukraine
Qualifying main round: Group 11 winners (W3-1h vs Kosovo, W4-2h vs Netherlands, W5-2a vs Kosovo, D1-1a vs Netherlands)
Qualifying elite round: Group B winners (W10-2a vs Belgium, L2-3h vs Poland, W6-1a vs Serbia, D1-1h vs Serbia, W8-2h vs Belgium, W5-3a vs Poland)
Previous World Cup appearances: 1996 (Fourth place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (Second group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Round of 16)
EURO 2022: Fourth place
EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)