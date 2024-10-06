Brazil win 2024 Futsal World Cup

Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup final to lift the trophy in Uzbekistan.

The result brought Brazil their sixth world title in the ten editions of the tournament, and their first in 12 years after missing out on the final in both 2016 and 2021. Argentina, by contrast, featured in both those deciders, winning the first before losing to Portugal three years ago.

In the match for bronze, meanwhile, Ukraine achieved a best-ever finish of third as they won 7-1 against France, who reached the semis on their debut appearance, having never previously graced the knockout phase of any major tournament. Danyil Abakshyn's hat-trick for Ukraine against France took his finals tally to seven goals, earning him the Silver Boot behind Brazil's Marcel.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan fell to Argentina in the quarter-finals, having dramatically knocked out holders Portugal in the previous round. Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain also lost in the last 16.

Indeed, for the third time in the four editions since the expansion to 24 teams, all seven European contenders advanced from the group stage. UEFA nations also maintained their record of always taking up at least three of the final-eight slots.

Ukraine savour clinching third place FIFA via Getty Images

Venues

Andijan Universal Sports Complex, Andijan

Bukhara Universal Sports Complex, Bukhara

Humo Arena, Tashkent

Knockout phase

Final

6 October: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Tashkent)

Third-place match

6 October: Ukraine 7-1 France (Tashkent)

Semi-finals

3 October: Argentina 3-2 France (Tashkent)

2 October: Ukraine 2-3 Brazil (Tashkent)

Quarter-finals

30 September: France 2-1 Paraguay (Bukhara)

30 September: Kazakhstan 1-6 Argentina (Tashkent)

29 September: Brazil 3-1 Morocco (Bukhara)

29 September: Ukraine 9-4 Venezuela (Tashkent)

France celebrate beating Thailand FIFA via Getty Images

Round of 16

27 September: Thailand 2-5 France (Bukhara)

27 September: Argentina 2-0 Croatia (Tashkent)

26 September: Iran 3-4 Morocco (Bukhara)

26 September: Portugal 1-2 Kazakhstan (Andijan)

25 September: Spain 1-2 Venezuela (Andijan)

25 September: Paraguay 3-1aet Afghanistan (Tashkent)

24 September: Brazil 5-0 Costa Rica (Bukhara)

24 September: Netherlands 1-3 Ukraine (Tashkent)

Group stage

Bolded teams in group title qualified for knockout phase.

Group A: Paraguay, Netherlands, Costa Rica﻿, Uzbekistan (hosts)

14 September: Paraguay 5-2 Costa Rica (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 3-3 Netherlands (Tashkent)

17 September: Costa Rica 2-2 Netherlands (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 1-4 Paraguay (Tashkent)

20 September: Costa Rica 5-3 Uzbekistan (Tashkent), Netherlands 5-2 Paraguay (Bukhara)

The Netherlands react to reaching their first major knockout phase for 25 years FIFA via Getty Images

Group B: Brazil, Thailand, Croatia, Cuba

14 September: Croatia 1-2 Thailand (Bukhara), Brazil 10-0 Cuba (Bukhara)﻿

17 September: Thailand 10-5 Cuba (Bukhara), Brazil 8-1 Croatia (Bukhara)

20 September: Thailand 1-9 Brazil (Bukhara), Cuba 0-7 Croatia (Tashkent)

Croatia beat Cuba to go through as one of the four best third-placed teams FIFA via Getty Images

Group C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola

15 September: Afghanistan 6-4 Angola (Tashkent), Argentina 7-1 Ukraine (Tashkent)

18 September: Angola 2-7 Ukraine (Tashkent), Argentina 2-1 Afghanistan (Tashkent)

21 September: Ukraine 4-1 Afghanistan (Andijan), Angola 5-9 Argentina (Tashkent)

Ukraine beat Afghanistan to book progress FIFA via Getty Images

Group D: Spain, Kazakhstan, Libya, New Zealand

15 September: New Zealand 1-3 Libya (Andijan), Spain 1-1 Kazakhstan (Andijan)

18 September: Libya 1-4 Kazakhstan (Andijan), Spain 7-1 New Zealand (Andijan)

21 September: Kazakhstan 10-0 New Zealand (Tashkent), Libya 0-8 Spain (Andijan)

Birzhan Orazov scored for Kazakhstan in the opening seconds, but Spain came back to draw 1-1 and topped the group on goal difference FIFA via Getty Images

Group E: Portugal (holders), Morocco, Panama, Tajikistan

16 September: Portugal 10-1 Panama (Tashkent), Tajikistan 2-4 Morocco (Tashkent)

19 September: Morocco 6-3 Panama (Tashkent), Portugal 3-2 Tajikistan (Tashkent)

22 September: Morocco 1-4 Portugal (Tashkent), Panama 8-3 Tajikistan (Bukhara)

Portugal won all their group games FIFA via Getty Images

Group F: Iran, France, Venezuela, Guatemala

16 September: Iran 7-1 Venezuela (Bukhara), Guatemala 3-6 France (Bukhara)

19 September: Iran 9-4 Guatemala (Bukhara), France 7-3 Venezuela﻿ (Bukhara)

22 September: France 1-4 Iran (Bukhara), Venezuela 7-3 Guatemala (Tashkent)

France got through on their World Cup debut to reach their first major tournament knockout phase FIFA via Getty Images

The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams advanced to the knockout phase.

World Cup roll of honour



2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (hosts: Uzbekistan)

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2aet, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

European contenders

Qualifying main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)

Qualifying elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-4agg vs Poland (W3-2a, D2-2h)

Previous World Cups: 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage

EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Qualifying main round: Group 9 winners (W9-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Serbia, W3-1a vs Norway, W2-0h vs Serbia)

Qualifying elite round: Group C winners (D4-4a vs Slovakia, W6-2h vs Germany, W5-2h vs Croatia, W2-1a vs Croatia, W7-1h vs Slovakia, W3-1a vs Germany)

Previous World Cups: Finals debut

EURO 2022: Did not qualify

EURO best: Group stage (2018)

Qualifying main round: Group 5 winners (W2-0h vs Slovenia, W5-1a vs Montenegro, W7-0h vs Montenegro, D3-3a vs Slovenia)

Qualifying elite round: Group A winners (W2-0a vs Netherlands, W4-3h vs Romania, W4-2a vs Azerbaijan, W3-2h vs Azerbaijan, W2-0h vs Netherlands, W2-0a vs Romania)

Previous World Cups: 2000* (First group stage), 2016 (Round of 16), 2021 (Fourth place)

EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

*Representing AFC

Qualifying main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)

Qualifying main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)

Qualifying elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-5agg, 5-4pens vs Finland (D1-1h, D4-4a aet)

Previous World Cups: 1989 (Runners-up), 1992 (Second group stage), 1996 (Second group stage), 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)

EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Qualifying main round: Group 4 winners (W5-3h vs Belarus, W6-0a vs Lithuania, W2-0h vs Lithuania W4-2a vs Belarus)

Qualifying elite round: Group E winners (W5-1a vs Finland, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W7-1h vs Armenia, W5-0h vs Finland, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia)

Previous World Cup appearances: 2000 (Third place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (First group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Fourth place), 2021 (Winners)

EURO 2022: Winners

EURO best: Winners (2018, 2022)

Futsal Finalissima: Winners (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 1 winners (W7-2h vs Moldova, W11-0a vs Cyprus, W13-0h vs Cyprus, W4-0a vs Moldova)

Qualifying elite round: Group D winners (W3-0a vs Czechia, W1-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Slovenia, W4-0h vs Slovenia, W7-1h vs Czechia, W4-0a vs Italy)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1989 (First group stage), 1992 (Third place), 1996 (Runners-up), 2000 (Winners), 2004 (Winners), 2008 (Runners-up), 2012 (Runners-up, 2016 (Quarter-finals), 2021 (Quarter-finals) – one of three teams to have qualified for all ten editions with Argentina and Brazil

EURO 2022: Third place

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal Finalissima: Runners-up (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 11 winners (W3-1h vs Kosovo, W4-2h vs Netherlands, W5-2a vs Kosovo, D1-1a vs Netherlands)

Qualifying elite round: Group B winners (W10-2a vs Belgium, L2-3h vs Poland, W6-1a vs Serbia, D1-1h vs Serbia, W8-2h vs Belgium, W5-3a vs Poland)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1996 (Fourth place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (Second group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Round of 16)

EURO 2022: Fourth place

EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)