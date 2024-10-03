Futsal World Cup results and fixtures: Brazil and Argentina pip Ukraine and France to final

Brazil will play Argentina on Sunday to decide the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

Ukraine made their first World Cup semi-final since 1996 after a 9-4 win against Venezuela (who knocked out Spain) with a Danyil Abakshyn hat-trick. However, Ukraine lost 3-2 to five-time champions Brazil in the last four.

Argentina won by the same scoreline against France to reach their third straight final. Les Bleus had never played a major knockout game before this tournament but after beating Thailand 5-2 in the round of 16 edged Paraguay 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Argentina, after defeating Croatia in the last 16, won their quarter-final against Kazakhstan, the team that eliminated reigning world and European champions Portugal with a last-gasp goal. Higuita won his 100th Kazakhstan cap in the quarter-final loss.

For the third time in the four editions since the expansion to 24 teams, all seven European contenders advanced from the group stage. UEFA nations also maintained their record of always taking up at least three of the final-eight slots.

Venues

Andijan Universal Sports Complex, Andijan

Bukhara Universal Sports Complex, Bukhara

Humo Arena, Tashkent

All times CET, local time in Uzbekistan is 3 hours ahead.

Knockout phase

Final

6 October: Brazil vs Argentina (17:00, Tashkent)

Third-place match

6 October: Ukraine vs France (14:30, Tashkent)

Semi-finals

3 October: Argentina 3-2 France (Tashkent)

2 October: Ukraine 2-3 Brazil (Tashkent)

Quarter-finals

30 September: France 2-1 Paraguay (Bukhara)

30 September: Kazakhstan 1-6 Argentina (Tashkent)

29 September: Brazil 3-1 Morocco (Bukhara)

29 September: Ukraine 9-4 Venezuela (Tashkent)

France celebrate beating Thailand FIFA via Getty Images

Round of 16

27 September: Thailand 2-5 France (Bukhara)

27 September: Argentina 2-0 Croatia (Tashkent)

26 September: Iran 3-4 Morocco (Bukhara)

26 September: Portugal 1-2 Kazakhstan (Andijan)

25 September: Spain 1-2 Venezuela (Andijan)

25 September: Paraguay 3-1 aet Afghanistan (Tashkent)

24 September: Brazil 5-0 Costa Rica (Bukhara)

24 September: Netherlands 1-3 Ukraine (Tashkent)

Group stage

Bolded teams in group title through to knockout phase.

Group A: Paraguay, Netherlands, Costa Rica﻿, Uzbekistan (hosts)

14 September: Paraguay 5-2 Costa Rica (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 3-3 Netherlands (Tashkent)

17 September: Costa Rica 2-2 Netherlands (Tashkent), Uzbekistan 1-4 Paraguay (Tashkent)

20 September: Costa Rica 5-3 Uzbekistan (Tashkent), Netherlands 5-2 Paraguay (Bukhara)

The Netherlands celebrate advancing to their first major knockout phase for 25 years FIFA via Getty Images

Group B: Brazil, Thailand, Croatia, Cuba

14 September: Croatia 1-2 Thailand (Bukhara), Brazil 10-0 Cuba (Bukhara)﻿

17 September: Thailand 10-5 Cuba (Bukhara), Brazil 8-1 Croatia (Bukhara)

20 September: Thailand 1-9 Brazil (Bukhara), Cuba 0-7 Croatia (Tashkent)

Croatia beat Cuba to go through as one of the four best third-placed teams FIFA via Getty Images

Group C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola

15 September: Afghanistan 6-4 Angola (Tashkent), Argentina 7-1 Ukraine (Tashkent)

18 September: Angola 2-7 Ukraine (Tashkent), Argentina 2-1 Afghanistan (Tashkent)

21 September: Ukraine 4-1 Afghanistan (Andijan), Angola 5-9 Argentina (Tashkent)

Ukraine beat Afghanistan to book progress FIFA via Getty Images

Group D: Spain, Kazakhstan, Libya, New Zealand

15 September: New Zealand 1-3 Libya (Andijan), Spain 1-1 Kazakhstan (Andijan)

18 September: Libya 1-4 Kazakhstan (Andijan), Spain 7-1 New Zealand (Andijan)

21 September: Kazakhstan 10-0 New Zealand (Tashkent), Libya 0-8 Spain (Andijan)

Birzhan Orazov scored for Kazakhstan in the opening seconds but Spain came back to draw 1-1 and topped the group on goal difference FIFA via Getty Images

Group E: Portugal (holders), Morocco, Panama, Tajikistan

16 September: Portugal 10-1 Panama (Tashkent), Tajikistan 2-4 Morocco (Tashkent)

19 September: Morocco 6-3 Panama (Tashkent), Portugal 3-2 Tajikistan (Tashkent)

22 September: Morocco 1-4 Portugal (Tashkent), Panama 8-3 Tajikistan (Bukhara)

Portugal won all their group games FIFA via Getty Images

Group F: Iran, France, Venezuela, Guatemala

16 September: Iran 7-1 Venezuela (Bukhara), Guatemala 3-6 France (Bukhara)

19 September: Iran 9-4 Guatemala (Bukhara), France 7-3 Venezuela﻿ (Bukhara)

22 September: France 1-4 Iran (Bukhara), Venezuela 7-3 Guatemala (Tashkent)

France got through on their World Cup debut to reach their first major tournament knockout phase FIFA via Getty Images

The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams advanced to the knockout phase.

Meet the European contenders

Qualifying main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)

Qualifying elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-4agg vs Poland (W3-2a, D2-2h)

Previous World Cups: 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage

EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Qualifying main round: Group 9 winners (W9-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Serbia, W3-1a vs Norway, W2-0h vs Serbia)

Qualifying elite round: Group C winners (D4-4a vs Slovakia, W6-2h vs Germany, W5-2h vs Croatia, W2-1a vs Croatia, W7-1h vs Slovakia, W3-1a vs Germany)

Previous World Cups: Finals debut

EURO 2022: Did not qualify

EURO best: Group stage (2018)

Qualifying main round: Group 5 winners (W2-0h vs Slovenia, W5-1a vs Montenegro, W7-0h vs Montenegro, D3-3a vs Slovenia)

Qualifying elite round: Group A winners (W2-0a vs Netherlands, W4-3h vs Romania, W4-2a vs Azerbaijan, W3-2h vs Azerbaijan, W2-0h vs Netherlands, W2-0a vs Romania)

Previous World Cups: 2000* (First group stage), 2016 (Round of 16), 2021 (Fourth place)

EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

*Representing AFC

Qualifying main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)

Qualifying main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)

Qualifying elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-5agg, 5-4pens vs Finland (D1-1h, D4-4a aet)

Previous World Cups: 1989 (Runners-up), 1992 (Second group stage), 1996 (Second group stage), 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)

EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Qualifying main round: Group 4 winners (W5-3h vs Belarus, W6-0a vs Lithuania, W2-0h vs Lithuania W4-2a vs Belarus)

Qualifying elite round: Group E winners (W5-1a vs Finland, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W7-1h vs Armenia, W5-0h vs Finland, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia)

Previous World Cup appearances: 2000 (Third place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (First group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Fourth place), 2021 (Winners)

EURO 2022: Winners

EURO best: Winners (2018, 2022)

Futsal Finalissima: Winners (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 1 winners (W7-2h vs Moldova, W11-0a vs Cyprus, W13-0h vs Cyprus, W4-0a vs Moldova)

Qualifying elite round: Group D winners (W3-0a vs Czechia, W1-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Slovenia, W4-0h vs Slovenia, W7-1h vs Czechia, W4-0a vs Italy)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1989 (First group stage), 1992 (Third place), 1996 (Runners-up), 2000 (Winners), 2004 (Winners), 2008 (Runners-up), 2012 (Runners-up, 2016 (Quarter-finals), 2021 (Quarter-finals) – one of three teams to have qualified for all ten editions with Argentina and Brazil

EURO 2022: Third place

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal Finalissima: Runners-up (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 11 winners (W3-1h vs Kosovo, W4-2h vs Netherlands, W5-2a vs Kosovo, D1-1a vs Netherlands)

Qualifying elite round: Group B winners (W10-2a vs Belgium, L2-3h vs Poland, W6-1a vs Serbia, D1-1h vs Serbia, W8-2h vs Belgium, W5-3a vs Poland)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1996 (Fourth place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (Second group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Round of 16)

EURO 2022: Fourth place

EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

World Cup roll of honour



2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (hosts: Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2 aet, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)