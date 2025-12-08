2028 Futsal World Cup qualifying: Preliminary round draw

European qualifying for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup will begin with the preliminary round from 6 to 15 April 2026 and the groups will be set by the draw at 11:30 CET on Friday 12 December.

The lowest-ranked teams in the UEFA national senior men's futsal team coefficient rankings start the competition in the preliminary round and the rest in the main round. The draw procedure and confirmation of which teams begin in the preliminary round will follow ahead of the ceremony.

By the time qualifying ends in April 2028, seven European teams will be confirmed in the final tournament, though if a UEFA country is selected as host and gains an automatic place, only six spots will be decided by qualifying.

The lowest-ranked teams in the UEFA national senior men's futsal team coefficient rankings start the competition in the preliminary round and the rest in the main round. The number of sides in the preliminary round depends on the number of entries in the competition.

Qualifying regulations

UEFA qualifying calendar for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round draw: 12 December 2025

Preliminary round: 6–15 April 2026

Main round group phase draw: 19 May 2026

Main round group phase: 12–21 October 2026, 2–11 November 2026, 6–9 December 2026, 22 February–3 March 2027

Main round play-off draw: 5 March 2027

Main round play-offs: 12–21 April 2027

Elite round group phase draw: 20 May 2027

Elite round group phase: 6–15 September 2027, 11–20 October 2027, 13–22 December 2027

Elite round play-off draw: 20 January 2028

Elite round play-offs: 10–19 April 2028

UEFA qualifying format for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round



The teams in the preliminary round are drawn into groups of four (the exact number depending on the level of entries) and compete in one-venue mini-tournaments

All the group winners qualify for the main round, together with one or several runners-up depending on the number of entries in the competition.

Main round

Main round group phase

The preliminary round qualifiers join the teams entering directly in the main round. The 36 teams in the main round are drawn into 12 groups of three, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs.

Main round play-offs

The eight teams are formed into four ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the four home-and-away ties qualify for the elite round.

Elite round

Elite round group phase

The 20 teams are drawn into five groups of four teams, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The five group winners qualify for the final tournament. The four best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs. If a European association is selected to host the final tournament, only the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs.

﻿Elite round play-offs

The four teams are formed into two ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the two home-and-away ties qualify for the final tournament.

Futsal World Cup roll of honour

2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Uzbekistan)

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)