2028 Futsal World Cup qualifying: Main round groups

The groups are set for the main round of European qualifying for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Teams will play home and away between October and March, with the fixture list to be confirmed. The 24 teams entering at this stage, including European champions Spain and fellow former World Cup winners Portugal, are joined by the 12 teams that came through April's preliminary round.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs, which will decide the last four elite round spots.

By the time qualifying ends in April 2028, seven European teams will be confirmed in the final tournament, though if a UEFA country is selected as host and gains an automatic place, only six spots will be decided by qualifying.

Futsal World Cup main round: Group phase draw Group 1: Armenia, Hungary, Sweden Group 2: France, Moldova, Montenegro Group 3: Croatia, Germany, Lithuania Group 4: Spain, Finland, North Macedonia Group 5: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland Group 6: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Albania Group 7: Portugal, Romania, Denmark Group 8: Netherlands, Serbia, Andorra Group 9: Ukraine, Slovakia, Estonia Group 10: Italy, Georgia, Kosovo Group 11: Slovenia, Belgium, Norway Group 12: Czechia, Azerbaijan, Latvia

Team guide

Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004, and in 2026 won their eighth EURO title, beating holders Portugal in the final (with Croatia defeating France for bronze).

In the 2024 World Cup, Ukraine beat France for third place, while Kazakhstan reached the quarter-finals and the other four European contenders Croatia, Netherlands, holders Portugal and Spain went out in the last 16.

Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania (as hosts), Poland and Serbia have also previously taken part in World Cups.

Albania, Andorra, Denmark, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Norway and Sweden came through the preliminary round.

It was the first time Estonia or Northern Ireland had got through a round of a UEFA or FIFA competition (and for both it is a debut in a home-and-away qualifying group). Andorra progressed past a stage of Futsal World Cup qualifying for the first time.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Belgium 4-5 Slovenia

UEFA qualifying calendar for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Main round group phase: 12–21 October 2026, 2–11 November 2026, 6–9 December 2026, 22 February–3 March 2027

Main round play-off draw: 5 March 2027

Main round play-offs: 12–21 April 2027

Elite round group phase draw: 20 May 2027

Elite round group phase: 6–15 September 2027, 11–20 October 2027, 13–22 December 2027

Elite round play-off draw: 20 January 2028

Elite round play-offs: 10–19 April 2028

UEFA qualifying format for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round

The teams in the preliminary round were drawn into six groups of four and competed in one-venue mini-tournaments

All the group winners and runners-up qualified for the main round.

Main round

Main round group phase

The 12 preliminary round qualifiers join the 24 teams entering directly in the main round. The 36 teams in the main round are drawn into 12 groups of three, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs.

Main round play-offs

The eight teams are formed into four ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the four home-and-away ties qualify for the elite round.

Elite round

Elite round group phase

The 20 teams are drawn into five groups of four teams, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The five group winners qualify for the final tournament. The four best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs. If a European association is selected to host the final tournament, only the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs.

﻿Elite round play-offs

The four teams are formed into two ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the two home-and-away ties qualify for the final tournament.

Futsal World Cup roll of honour

2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Uzbekistan)

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)