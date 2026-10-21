2028 Futsal World Cup qualifying: Main round latest

The main round of European qualifying for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup runs until 3 March 2027.

The 24 teams entering at this stage, including European champions Spain and fellow former World Cup winners Portugal, have been joined by the 12 teams that came through April's preliminary round. They are in 12 three-team groups played as home and away fixtures.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs, which will decide the last four elite round spots.

By the time qualifying ends in April 2028, seven European teams will be confirmed in the final tournament, though if a UEFA country is selected as host and gains an automatic place, only six spots will be decided by qualifying.

Main round standings

All times CET

Group 1

15 October: Hungary 3-1 Sweden

20 October: Armenia 2-3 Hungary

7 November: Sweden vs Armenia (15:00)

9 December: Armenia vs Sweden (TBC)

27 February: Sweden vs Hungary (TBC)

3 March: Hungary vs Armenia (TBC)

Group 2

16 October: Montenegro 6-1 Moldova

20 October: Moldova 0-6 France

6 November: France vs Montenegro (20:00)

10 November: Montenegro vs France (18:00)

9 December: France vs Moldova (TBC)

28 February: Moldova vs Montenegro (TBC)

Group 3

18 October: Germany 4-2 Lithuania

6 November: Croatia vs Germany (20:30)

10 November: Lithuania vs Croatia (18:00)

9 December: Croatia vs Lithuania (TBC)

27 February: LIthuania vs Germany (TBC)

3 March: Germany vs Croatia (TBC)

Group 4

20 October: Spain 3-1 Finland

10 November: Finland vs North Macedonia (17:30)

8 December: North Macedonia vs Spain (19:00)

23 February: Spain vs North Macedonia (TBC)

27 February: North Macedonia vs Finland (TBC)

2 March: Finland vs Spain (TBC)

Group 5

15 October: Bosnia and Herzegovina 17-1 Northern Ireland

21 October: Poland 6-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

7 November: Poland vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

11 November: Northern Ireland vs Poland (19:00)

25 February: Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (TBC)

3 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland (TBC)

Group 6

20 October: Kazakhstan 5-4 Belarus

6 November: Belarus vs Albania (15:30)

10 November: Belarus vs Kazakhstan (20:00)

9 December: Kazakstan vs Albania (TBC)

26 February: Albania vs Belarus (TBC)

2 March: Albania vs Kazakhstan (TBC)

Group 7

16 October: Portugal 10-3 Denmark

21 October: Romania 1-6 Portugal

8 November: Romania vs Denmark (17:30)

9 December: Denmark vs Portugal (TBC)

28 February: Denmark vs Romania (TBC)

3 March: Portugal vs Romania (TBC)

Group 8

16 October: Serbia 4-0 Andorra

21 October: Netherlands 3-3 Serbia

6 November: Andorra vs Netherlands (20:00)

11 November: Netherlands vs Andorra (19:30)

26 February: Andorra vs Serbia (TBC)

3 March: Serbia vs Netherlands (TBC)

Group 9

15 October: Slovakia 4-1 Estonia

20 October: Estonia 2-9 Ukraine

10 November: Slovakia vs Ukraine (18:00)

9 December: Estonia vs Slovakia (18:00)

26 February: Ukraine vs Estonia (TBC)

2 March: Ukraine vs Slovakia (TBC)

Group 10

14 October: Georgia 2-3 Kosovo

20 October: Italy 3-2 Georgia

6 November: Kosovo vs Italy (20:00)

10 November: Italy vs Kosovo (20:00)

24 February: Kosovo vs Georgia (TBC)

2 March: Georgia vs Italy (TBC)

Group 11

16 October: Norway 3-4 Belgium

21 October: Belgium 2-2 Slovenia

6 November: Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)

10 November: Slovenia vs Belgium (17:30)

27 February: Norway vs Slovenia (TBC)

2 March: Belgium vs Norway (TBC)

Group 12

16 October: Czechia 2-1 Azerbaijan

20 October: Czechia 3-3 Latvia

5 November: Azerbaijan vs Czechia (14:00)

8 November: Azerbaijan vs Latvia (20:00)

27 February: Latvia vs Azerbaijan (TBC)

3 March: Latvia vs Czechia (TBC)

Team guide

Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004, and in 2026 won their eighth EURO title, beating holders Portugal in the final (with Croatia defeating France for bronze).

In the 2024 World Cup, Ukraine beat France for third place, while Kazakhstan reached the quarter-finals and the other four European contenders – Croatia, the Netherlands, holders Portugal and Spain – went out in the last 16.

Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania (as hosts), Poland and Serbia have also previously taken part in World Cups.

Albania, Andorra, Denmark, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Norway and Sweden came through the preliminary round.

It was the first time Estonia or Northern Ireland had got through a round of a UEFA or FIFA competition (and for both it is a debut in a home and away qualifying group). Andorra progressed past a stage of Futsal World Cup qualifying for the first time.

Futsal EURO 2026 highlights: Belgium 4-5 Slovenia

UEFA qualifying calendar for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Main round group phase: 14–21 October 2026, 6–11 November 2026, 8–9 December 2026, 23 February–3 March 2027

Main round play-off draw: 5 March 2027

Main round play-offs: 12–21 April 2027

Elite round group phase draw: 20 May 2027

Elite round group phase: 6–15 September 2027, 11–20 October 2027, 13–22 December 2027

Elite round play-off draw: 20 January 2028

Elite round play-offs: 10–19 April 2028

UEFA qualifying format for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round

The teams in the preliminary round were drawn into six groups of four and competed in one-venue mini-tournaments

All the group winners and runners-up qualified for the main round.

Main round

Main round group phase

The 12 preliminary round qualifiers join the 24 teams entering directly in the main round. The 36 teams in the main round are drawn into 12 groups of three, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs.

Main round play-offs

The eight teams are formed into four ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the four home-and-away ties qualify for the elite round.

Elite round

Elite round group phase

The 20 teams are drawn into five groups of four teams, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The five group winners qualify for the final tournament. The four best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs. If a European association is selected to host the final tournament, only the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs.

﻿Elite round play-offs

The four teams are formed into two ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the two home-and-away ties qualify for the final tournament.

Futsal World Cup roll of honour

2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Uzbekistan)

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)