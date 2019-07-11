Fanatics sign UEFA National Team Football partnership to benefit fans across Europe

The long-term partnership means Fanatics will become the Official Fan Shop for all UEFA international football events including UEFA EURO 2020, the UEFA Nations League Finals, the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the UEFA European Futsal Championship and UEFA Women's EURO 2021.

UEFA will be in a position to utilise Fanatics' innovative model, under which the company will be able to produce officially licensed UEFA competition merchandise available at its major events.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with Fanatics, a company that is known for its innovation within the field of sports merchandising," said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "We believe that this partnership will continue to enhance the experience for fans attending our national team football events."

Fanatics' vertical commerce model combines its retail technology platform with an agile supply chain and on-demand manufacturing to allow for a broad assortment of merchandise that is responsive to the demands of supporters. Fanatics' capability to design, produce and distribute stock to the thousands of fans across Europe whilst the tournament is unfolding will allow supporters of all countries to access a wide range of products in real time as their country progresses.

UEFA are the latest organisation to partner with Fanatics, with the company also being a key partner of the German Football Association (DFB), the Football Association (FA) and several of the biggest football clubs across Europe including Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München.

"For the first time, UEFA EURO will be played across 12 nations simultaneously, meaning the operation of the tournament is incredibly complex," said Steve Davis, the international president of Fanatics. "Fanatics' capabilities across the region, our experience at running tournament merchandise at major events and our partnerships with brands and footballing bodies mean we are the perfect partner for UEFA.

"I am delighted that UEFA has chosen to work with Fanatics and become the latest innovative and forward-thinking organisation to adopt our vertical commerce model, in what promises to be an incredibly busy and successful period for their organisation."

