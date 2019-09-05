Coca-Cola signs on as UEFA EURO 2020 sponsor

UEFA and Coca-Cola have announced a deal that will see the beverage manufacturer become the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020.

Next summer’s competition will have a particularly European feel, with the tournament being hosted in 12 cities across the continent to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the UEFA EURO.

The sponsorship deal will give the company the opportunity to showcase several brands, including sparkling beverages, sports drinks, water, ready-to-drink coffee and fruit-based drinks, with low, and sugar-free options.

“We value Coca-Cola’s continued commitment to European national team football, which is into its fourth decade, in coming onboard as a sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA.

“Coca-Cola is a perfect partner for us, not only because of its long association with UEFA, but also because of its ability to unite people and bring them together. This is particularly relevant for UEFA EURO 2020, as for the first time, we are staging the tournament across 12 countries, which will allow more fans than ever to watch top-level football across the continent.”

Coca-Cola has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with UEFA, having first signed up to sponsor UEFA European football’s premier national team tournament in 1988.

“We’ve had a long and rich history supporting football at all levels from the grassroots to the world stage,” said Walter Susini, Coca-Cola’s vice-president for marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“I am delighted that we can continue to share the joy of football with millions of fans, as well as our customers and partners. In 2020, leading up to and during the tournament, we’ll feature a broader array of beverages than ever before to refresh teams and fans alike all across Europe”.

UEFA EURO 2020 will kick-off in Rome on 12 June, and will come to its conclusion a month later, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Matches during the tournament will take place in 12 host cities across Europe: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.