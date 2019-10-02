MATCH Hospitality appointed exclusive sales agent for UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality

MATCH Hospitality, an industry leader in the management and sales of official hospitality programmes for major sports events, has been appointed as the exclusive sales agent for UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality in Spain, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Official Hospitality packages for UEFA EURO 2020 will be marketed to customers residing in these countries exclusively through MATCH Hospitality.

MATCH Hospitality has a proven track record of successfully managing, delivering and selling official hospitality programmes for several major international sports events, and will leverage its local presence and established client relationships in the appointed countries to drive sales of UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality.

Jaime Byrom, executive chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in being the exclusive appointee of UEFA Events SA in Spain, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru and Colombia for customers wishing to purchase official hospitality packages for UEFA EURO 2020 matches.

“Having delivered truly ground-breaking official hospitality programmes for some of the biggest sporting events in the world, our global team understands the sports hospitality market in the countries in which we have been appointed and the desire and passion in these countries for European football. UEFA EURO 2020 will mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament, and we are looking forward to playing a contributing role in its success.”

Philippe Margraff, UEFA Head of Revenue Operations, said: “We are happy to team up with MATCH Hospitality for the sales of the Official UEFA EURO 2020 Hospitality Programme in seven territories across the world. We believe that this sales partnership is especially beneficial given MATCH Hospitality’s recent experience at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.”

UEFA EURO 2020 will be played across 12 venues in 12 different European countries. The tournament will commence on Friday 12 June 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The final three matches – the two semi-finals and the final – will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality programme will guarantee premium tickets, gourmet catering and elite viewing positions at top-class venues from a wide range of exclusive packages. Official Hospitality options are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each of the 12 cities hosting UEFA EURO 2020 are prime European destinations, which will provide the backdrop to what will be a festival of world-class football from June to July 2020.



UEFA EURO 2020 Match Schedule: https://bit.ly/2BMwtDR

UEFA EURO 2020 Official Hospitality website: https://match-hospitality.com/uefaeuro2020