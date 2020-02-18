adidas reveals official match ball for 2020 UEFA Champions League final

The new official match ball for the 2020 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on 30 May has been unveiled by adidas.

The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on 30 May. ©adidas

Drawing its inspiration from the host city, where east meets west, the intricate design features a hand-drawn artistic interpretation of a map of Istanbul, which uniquely bridges the two continents of Europe and Asia.

Highlighting Istanbul’s deep culture of art, the white stars have been placed to contrast with a hand-printed map of the city. The Bosporus, a natural waterway that flows through the city, is at the centre of the ball. The striking purple colour palette is inspired by the sun setting above the

river from east to west.

Istanbul's deep culture of art has been an inspiration behind the ball's design. ©adidas

The ball features adidas’ latest technology to ensure that the top players in Europe can perform at their very best during the competition. An outer texture coating – consistent across all adidas UEFA Champions League official match balls – offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded star panels provide a seamless surface for an improved first touch.

The ‘Istanbul 20' will be deployed for all remaining matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, starting from the round of 16 which gets under way later today.

Note to media

Images can be downloaded from the following link and can be used for editorial purposes with a credit to adidas: https://uefa.box.com/v/Istanbul2020UCLfinalball