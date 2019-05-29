Nationality: French

Date of Birth: 25 December 1941

FIFA Council member since: 2019

A former tax office civil servant, Noël Le Graët entered political life as mayor of Guingamp, a town in Brittany, in 1995 (until 2008). He headed up the town's football local club, the En Avant de Guigamp, from 1972 to 1991, then from 2002 to 2011, stepping down when elected FFF President in 2011. He is also a renowned businessman in the food industry.

Le Graët came through the ranks of the former Professional Football League (LFP), the then National Football League (LNF), entering its Executive Board in 1984, and becoming president in 1991 – a post he held for nine years. During this period, he created the DNCG, a national directorate responsible for controlling the financial health of French clubs.

A vice-president in charge of economic affairs at the FFF since 2002, Le Graët was elected as president by the FFF assembly on 18 June 2011.