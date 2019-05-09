Imagine Dragons to perform at 2019 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi®

017 - Tottenham Hotspur FC to play Liverpool FC in the final

The Estadio Metropolitano will be hosting its first UEFA Champions League final ©Getty Images

UEFA and Pepsi® have today announced the Grammy Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons will perform live at the 2019 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi.



The group, known for their smash hits 'Believer,' 'Radioactive' and 'Thunder', will take to the stage minutes before kick-off at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday 1 June.

Dan Reynolds, lead singer for Imagine Dragons, said: "We're honoured to be playing the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony with Pepsi for some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet. It's going to be a great show in Madrid."

Now in its fourth year, the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi merges the worlds of music, entertainment and sport with a high-energy performance by some of the biggest musical acts in the business.

Dua Lipa performed at last year's UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony in Kyiv ©Getty Images

Fresh off of last year's record-breaking performance by pop sensation Dua Lipa, the hotly-anticipated 2019 opening ceremony will feature a level of production never seen before at a UEFA Champions League final.

"We are extremely excited to be collaborating with Pepsi on the 2019 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. For the fourth year running, the opening ceremony will bring music, entertainment and sport together in an epic experience for fans – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that," said UEFA Events SA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

"Last year's performance by Dua Lipa was a great success, breaking records as our most-viewed single piece of social media content ever. We know that Imagine Dragons are going to build on our fan's excitement for the opening ceremony performance with a rock show football fans will never forget."

This year's final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Imagine Dragons will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets under way.

"As a brand with a legendary history in both music and football, there is nothing bigger or better for Pepsi than the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony," said Natalia Filippociants, vice president, marketing, global beverages, PepsiCo. "Partnering with UEFA to bring live entertainment to the final is an epic way to go all in for the passions we – and our fans – love.

"Each year, we have raised the performance bar and the energy in the stadium minutes before kick-off. And to be able to bring today's ultimate rock band, Imagine Dragons, to the stage with us for what is sure to be an electrifying final, is a true celebration of where this partnership has come – and where it is going."

This year's UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday 1 June. The match will kick off at 21:00 local time, with Tottenham Hotspur FC playing Liverpool FC.