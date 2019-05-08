UEFA President on club competitions consultation process

Following today's meeting between the UEFA Executive Committee and representatives of the European Leagues at the House of European Football in Nyon, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin gave an update on the discussions surrounding the shape of UEFA club competitions after 2024.

Aleksander Čeferin said: "When the Champions League was last changed in 2016, UEFA was criticised for not holding discussions with its stakeholders. When I became President shortly afterwards, I insisted that any future changes should be subject to consultation and today's meeting is further evidence of that.

"What is important to remember is that, despite a lot of talk in the media, no decisions have been made. At the moment we have only ideas and opinions.

"It is also important to recognise that UEFA is the only body that has responsibility to the game across Europe. UEFA competitions are the only source of redistribution between big and small countries in a landscape that is polarising, with solidarity payments of €240m from the Champions League being made to clubs right across our 55 member associations. We will use this process to design our competitions to protect and develop European football.

"Other organisations have very different constituencies and interests to protect. Our aim is to find a solution that reflects the changes in the game, preserves the position of UEFA's competitions as the most attractive and exciting in the world, while providing significant solidarity funding across European football.

"We will not be deflected from that task and we remain committed to continue dialogue with our stakeholders, the next meeting of which will be with our national associations next week."