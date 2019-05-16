Manchester City referred to CFCB adjudicatory chamber

The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation.

The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on 7 March 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets.

UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.