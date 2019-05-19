LIVE IT. FOR REAL: Attractive ticket offer for UEFA EURO 2020

UEFA has unveiled the ticketing sales policy and ticket prices for UEFA EURO 2020 which, for the first time, will be held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition. The tournament, to be staged from 12 June to 12 July 2020, will see the 24 finalist teams playing in 12 different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

A record three million tickets will be available to fans, meaning that more supporters than ever will get the chance to 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL' – a slogan designed to inspire and encourage fans to experience matches live at the stadium. Almost 2.5 million tickets – more than the total number available for the whole of UEFA EURO 2016 – have been reserved for fans of the participating teams and the general public.

'Fans First'

• 82% of the tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 will go to the fans of the participating teams and the general public;

• 1 million tickets will be available for €50 or less across 44 matches;

• A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 will be availalbe for the semi-finals and final in London; and

• Fans who did not receive the tickets they applied for after the first ticket sales phase has ended will be the frist to be informed about new ticket availability (on account of unsuccessful payments and ticket returns). These fans will be given an exclusive priority period to purchase.

Ticketing products

There will be two different types of ticket to choose from:

• Individual ticket: one match in one stadium; and

• 'Follow my team' ticket (sold from December 2019): A ticket allowing fans to attend a knockout stage match of their favourite team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before the knockout stage, 100% of the ticket price will be refunded

UEFA will make a number of tickets available for disabled fans at every game, in the lowest price category, regardless of their location in the stadium. Disabled fans can also request a complimentary seat for an accompanying person.

Timeline to apply for tickets on euro2020.com/tickets

In the first phase of sales – which runs from 12 June to 12 July 2019 – 1.5 million tickets will be made available to the general public, which is 50% (500,000) more than in 2016.

In the second phase of sales – in early December 2019 – 1 million tickets will be available to fans of the participating sides, which is 20% more than in 2016. These sales will start after the final tournament draw, which takes place on 30 November 2019.

Another phase of sales will follow in April 2020, as the remaining four teams to qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will be determined after the European Qualifiers play-offs which take place between 26 and 31 March 2020.

All tickets will be sold exclusively online via a single web address: euro2020.com/tickets.

For all matches and categories where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent ballot. Every applicant will have the same chance of being successful, irrespective of when the application has been made between 12 June and 12 July 2019.





Ticket categories and prices

Tickets will be offered in three price categories for UEFA EURO 2020, and the host cities have been allocated to two pricing clusters to reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

Cluster A includes Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg, while Cluster B comprises Baku, Bucharest and Budapest.

The price clusters have been applied throughout the entire tournament. Consequently, tickets for the quarter-final in Baku are less expensive than tickets for the quarter-finals in Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Category 1 – centrally positioned; Category 2 – mainly in the corners; Category 3 – behind the goals

Cluster A: Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg Group Stage and round of 16 Quarter finals and opening match (Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg) Category 3 €50 €75 Category 2 €125 €145 Category 1 €185 €225

Cluster B: Baku, Bucharest, and Budapest Group Stage, round of 16, and quarter final (Baku) Category 3 €30 Category 2 €75 Category 1 €125

Semi finals (London) Final (London) ‘Fans First’ €85 €95 Category 3 €195 €295 Category 2 €345 €595 Category 1 €595 €945

Value-added tax (VAT) applicable in each host country is included within the ticket price and will be covered by UEFA. All prices are in Euros.

Official resale platform

A ticket resale platform will enable fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via euro2020.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in 2020. This platform will allow fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans, through an official UEFA sales channel. This eliminates the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets, and guarantees that sellers receive their money in full.

Hospitality packages

There will be official hospitality packages for all stadiums from 12 June 2019. There is a range of options, including private suites, business lounges and a club with a more casual setting. For more information, visit euro2020.com/hospitality

Note to editors:

A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.