Three clubs exit FFP settlement agreement

The Club Financial Control Body investigatory chamber today provided an update on the monitoring of the settlement agreements signed with four clubs, and which have reached the end of their respective terms.

The CFCB investigatory chamber confirmed that FC Astana, Beşiktaş JK and FC Internazionale Milano have been considered in compliance with the overall objective of their agreements, signed in May 2016 for Astana and in May 2015 respectively for the latter two. Consequently, they have now all exited the settlement regime.

The CFCB investigatory chamber decided to refer the case of Trabzonspor AŞ to the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber as the club breached its settlement agreement signed in May 2016. Indeed, the club failed to comply with the break-even requirement during the monitoring period assessed in the 2018/19 season.

An update concerning clubs currently still under the settlement regime as well as the results of the break-even monitoring conducted during 2018/19 will be communicated in due course.