UEFA Champions Festival in Madrid during final week

The UEFA Champions Festival will be located in the magnificent setting of Madrid’s city centre.

The UEFA Champions Festival is an annual event taking place in the UEFA Champions League final host city in the days surrounding the game and it is free to attend. This year's edition promises more entertainment, music and football activities from UEFA and its partners than ever before.

It will give visitors the chance to enjoy a real UEFA Champions League experience in one of the most passionate sporting cities in the world.

The UEFA Champions Festival in Madrid will operate in four separate squares in the centre of Madrid, each within around five minutes walking distance of each other.

• Plaza Mayor – UEFA Champions Pitch

• Puerta del Sol – Main stage

• Plaza del Callao – UEFA Champions League Superstore

• Plaza de Oriente – Giant Trophy Selfie Point

Click on arrows in bottom right-hand corner to see the full festival programme ©UEFA.com

UEFA Champions Festival highlights

Thursday 30 May (11.00 – 24.00)

• Puerta del Sol: The opening ceremony, which will herald the arrival of the trophy, will begin at 11:00

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign will have activations with the Special Olympics and the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football from 14:15-16:00 at the UEFA Champions Pitch.

• Puerta del Sol: Singer/songwriter Sebastian Yatra will round-off the evening with a performance on the main stage from 22:00-23:30

Friday 31 May (11.00 – 24.00)

• Puerta del Sol: Football Freestylers will have the chance to showcase their talents on the main stage from 12:00-12:30 and 14:45-15:15

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign will feature an amputee football match where fans will have the chance to play on crutches on the UEFA Champions Pitch from 13:30-14:15

• Plaza Mayor: Watch the UEFA Ultimate Champions Tournament from 17:00, which will see UEFA Champions League legends take part in a five-a-side tournament

• Puerta del Sol: Superstar DJ act Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike presented by Pepsi will bring Friday evening to a close with a performance on the main stage from 22:15-23:00

The festival plan ©UEFA.com

Saturday 1 June (11.00 – 18.00)

• Puerta del Sol: Legendary Colombian musical artist Carlos Vives to give pre-match performance from 16:15-18:00

• Puerta del Sol: Roberto Carlos will be on hand to drive the UEFA Champions League trophy from the Nissan stand to the Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the final

• The Festival will close at 18.00 and there will be no public screening of the final

Sunday 2 June (11.00 – 22.00)

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA #EqualGame activations throughout the afternoon on the UEFA Champions Pitch, Fans will have the opportunity to take penalties blindfolded in conjunction with the International Blind Sports Association (14:00-15:15), while there will also be games involving the Homeless World Cup (15:15-16:15) and the European Powerchair Football Association (16:15-17:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Performances by local Spanish acts throughout the afternoon and evening, before the festival closes at 22:00

Download a map of the site

Download the pitch programme

Download the stage programme

Visitors to the UEFA Champions League festival will also have the following opportunities:

• Visit the UEFA Royal House of Football, which features the #EqualGame Zone and the UEFA Shirt Gallery.

• Meet former UEFA Champions League stars at one of the ambassador autograph signing sessions

• Have your photo taken with the UEFA Champions League trophy

• Win incredible prizes and get hold of UEFA Champions League souvenirs for all the family

• Visit the UEFA Champions League Superstore at Plaza del Callao

Champions Festival partner activations

• Gazprom – Plaza Mayor: Supporters will have the opportunity to take part in the Gazprom Dribbling Challenge, while every fan can create their own personal GIF in the Gazprom Champions Tunnel.

• Heineken – Puerta del Sol: Football fans are welcome to visit the Heineken Bar at Puerta del Sol, where they will have the chance to meet a legendary ambassador and win tickets for the final.

• Hotels.com – Plaza Mayor: Appearances from football legends, a swimming pool and a rooftop bar await visitors to the Hotels.com Champions Retreat.

• Lay’s – Puerta del Sol: Pepsi have teamed up with Terracycle to encourage fans to take an active role in recycling Pepsi products to create a more sustainable event.

• Mastercard – Puerta del Sol: Fans will be invited to Mastercard’s activation to discover their hidden football talents and using a unique camera mechanic, every skill will be turned into an epic video that any football fan would love to share.

• Nissan – Puerta del Sol: This festival experience is where football, innovation and Nissan intelligent Mobility meet. Members of the public can enter the experience and become immersed in a Nissan 360 experience of lights, sounds and fast-paced action.

• Playstation – Plaza Mayor: Fans will have the chance to play FIFA 19 on PlayStation®4 Pro and Live the Game with the latest titles for PlayStation®VR. Tickets for the final can also be won.

• Santander – Plaza Mayor: The Santander Arena in Plaza Mayor will have a circular giant screen, where fans will have the chance to watch the greatest moments of the UEFA Champions League in 8D surround sound.