UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting

022 - Venue for 2021 UEFA Women's Chjampions League final to be appointed

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting at the Hilton Baku Hotel, 1B Azadlig Avenue, Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday 29 May 2019 from 14.00 to 19.00 local time (CET+2).

The main points on the agenda of the UEFA Executive Committee meeting are:

• UEFA Women’s Champions League final 2021 – appointment of host

• Approval of various competition and technical regulations

2020–22 UEFA European Futsal Championship

2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (2019 edition)

UEFA Safety and Security Regulations (2019 edition)

Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (2019 edition)

Competitions‘ regulations - adaptation to the Laws of the Game

• Format of the UEFA European Youth Championships

• Reinhard Grindel’s replacement as FIFA Council member and as UEFA vice-president

• UEFA Grassroots Awards 2019

A press conference, attended by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, is scheduled to take place after the end of the meeting in the same location.

Media interested in attending the press conference are requested to inform UEFA by e-mailing media.accreditations@uefa.ch with the words “UEFA Executive Committee Baku” in the subject header, by Monday 27 May at 12:00 CET.

A media working area equipped with WiFi will be available. The press conference will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for 24 September 2019 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.