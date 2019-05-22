Jonas Blue to perform at UEFA Europa League final

Famous for hits such as 'Rise' and 'Polaroid', Jonas Blue is set to give one of his biggest performances of the year at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Baku on Wednesday 29 May.

"What a time for English football – it's great to see two clubs from my home town London in the UEFA Europa League final!" said Jonas Blue. "I'm really looking forward to being part of this huge event and having the chance to perform in front of all the fans in the stadium, as well as the millions watching at home."

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar couple of years. His songs have been streamed almost 7.5 billion times across the globe and he has sold around 40 million singles to date. He has been certified platinum more than 120 times around the world, while also becoming one of the UK's best-known DJs in the process.

"Having an opportunity like this is a dream come true," he added. "The chance to perform on such a global stage is just phenomenal, and the fact that two teams from London are competing is such a crazy thing for English fans."

Supporting Jonas Blue during his performance at the Baku Olympic Stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will be 150 local dancers as they create the prelude to the culmination of what has been another thrilling UEFA Europa League season.