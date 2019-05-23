Macron signs three-year deal to become official UEFA referee kit supplier

Roberto Rosetti speaking with Macron CEO Gianluca Pavanello ©UEFA.com

The agreement was officially announced today at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, with Macron becoming the first Italian company to provide kits for UEFA's referees section. The company's CEO Gianluca Pavanello unveiled the new uniforms alongside UEFA's chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

The kits will be used in all UEFA competitions until 2022 and will make their debut at the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal on 29 May in Baku. They will also be worn at the UEFA Champions League final three days later in Madrid.

Referees Clément Turpin, Sian Massey, Stéphanie Frappart and Alberto Undiano Mallenco helped with the presentation ©UEFA.com

"We are delighted to have Macron on board as UEFA's new referee kit supplier for the next three years," said Rosetti.

"This is a company that is always pushing the boundaries to come up with the latest innovations to ensure that referees feel as comfortable as possible when undertaking such an important and high-pressured role on the field of play."

Macron will provide UEFA with referee uniforms for the next three-years. ©UEFA.com

The new jerseys preserve the traditional colours sported by referees: black, neon yellow, neon blue and neon pink. The front of the shirt has a striped design with black details on the crewneck and the sleeve edges (except for the solid black version), and it is accessorised with comfortable front pockets.

Black shorts accompany all four tops, and the socks echo the colours of the jerseys, interrupted by one black horizontal stripe bearing the Macron Hero logo. The jerseys have a slim-fit cut, while the micromesh inserts allow maximum breathability.

"Being the first Italian company to hold the role of official UEFA Referee Match Kit Supplier is a great honour for us," said Pavanello.

"This is a prestigious role that rewards our work, our professionalism and the passion that daily we put into the manufacturing of our high-quality garments and products. An appointment of this kind also signifies a strong commitment to research and development, which will enable us to always offer the best to an important and prestigious entity such as UEFA's referees unit."

When designing the kits, Macron called upon the expertise of some of football's most high-profile referees, including Nicola Rizzoli, who refereed the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.