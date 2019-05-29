FK Vardar and PFC Levski Sofia avoid potential exclusion from UEFA club competitions

In December 2018, the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber decided to exclude FK Vardar (MKD) and PFC Levski Sofia (BUL) from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which they would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons) unless the clubs were able to prove, by 31 January 2019 and 28 February 2019 respectively, that they had paid amounts that were identified as overdue payables as at 30 September 2018.

Since these dates, both clubs have provided the UEFA CFCB with evidence which satisfied the Adjudicatory Chamber that the conditions were satisfied within the deadlines set.

Accordingly, the exclusions contained in the December 2018 decisions will not take effect.