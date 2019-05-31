UEFA urges fans not to buy tickets on the black market

UEFA has warned fans of the high number of fake tickets being sold on the black market in advance of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.

In a warning to fans of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur that have travelled to the Spanish capital without tickets, UEFA has reminded supporters that no tickets for individual fans are being distributed via agencies or brokers and encouraged fans not to be duped by touts who demand exorbitant prices despite often not being in possession of the tickets they claim to have for sale.

It is believed that there is a high number of fake tickets in circulation and arrests have already been made in a clampdown on bogus tickets. Holders of forged tickets will not be allowed into the stadium.

All tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final 2019 are issued by UEFA and are subject to strict terms and conditions which prevent their unauthorised resale and transfer. Ticket sales to the general public were carried out exclusively by UEFA and as such, any tickets which are offered for sale by third parties (including on social media, marketplaces and secondary ticketing platforms) are advertised in breach of the ticket terms and conditions.

UEFA actively enforces its ticket terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet for unauthorised offers. UEFA has taken action (including cancelling tickets) where such unauthorised offers were identified and has taken legal proceedings against unauthorised sellers.