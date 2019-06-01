Moment's silence to be observed for José Antonio Reyes

UEFA has confirmed that a moment’s silence will be observed at today’s UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC after it was confirmed on Saturday that former Atlético Madrid player and Spain international José Antonio Reyes has passed away.

Reyes was the only player to have earned a record five UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners’ medals, last lifting the trophy with his boyhood club Sevilla in 2016, following on from triumphs in 2014 and 2015. The 35-year-old also won the competition twice with Atlético Madrid, in 2010 and 2012.

“UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that José Antonio Reyes has passed away today and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. “He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short.”

During a garlanded career that spanned almost two decades, he amassed a number of major honours across the continent with Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Benfica, while he was also a UEFA European Under-19 Championship winner with Spain in 2002. He earned 21 caps for his country at senior level, scoring four goals, representing them at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.