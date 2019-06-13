UEFA launches free-to-air OTT digital platform

028 - Bundesliga to be the first league to offer content on UEFA.tv

UEFA has officially unveiled its new Over The Top (OTT) streaming platform - a first for a football governing body - which is aimed at giving viewers greater access to live and on-demand video content from a variety of competitions.

The service, which is named UEFA.tv, will initially provide football fans with an entertainment platform which will offer original programming based on 60 years of European football archive. It will also become the home of youth, women’s and futsal UEFA competitions by offering them a wide live coverage in relevant markets. Finally, it will also serve to promote all of UEFA competitions by offering behind the scene content, interviews and a wide range of additional content. All the video content is behind a free-to-view registration, and supporters will now have the opportunity to watch live UEFA competition matches even when there is no rights-holder in the territory where they are living.

Starting next season, the Bundesliga will be the first national league to be represented on the European governing body’s new digital portal. UEFA and the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) have entered into a partnership that provides for a separate channel on the streaming platform with videos from the Bundesliga in addition to European competitions. This service will be available as from the launch and will include Monday highlights of weekend matches and shows such as the “Bundesliga Special”, aligned especially to the interests of international fans. In addition, archives of past top Bundesliga matches and unforgettable UEFA Champions League matches involving German teams will be available.

“The digital landscape is evolving and we need to be in a position where we can anticipate and respond to these changes,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. “UEFA is an innovative organisation and by introducing this platform, we will be making football and our competitions more accessible to supporters around the world. “Our partnership with the Bundesliga is yet another example of the unity of European football and clearly demonstrates our desire to address future opportunities together for the promotion of our sport.”

“Media use is changing constantly,” said DFL CEO Christian Seifert. “UEFA’s new streaming service is a very timely step to reach football fans around the world, especially younger target groups.”

“The DFL has consistently backed and initiated technological and media innovations ever since it was founded. “We are therefore delighted to be the first national league partner in this project, which will allow us to get even more people around the world excited about the Bundesliga in the future.”

The Bundesliga content on UEFA.tv will be available in major European markets such as the UK, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Turkey as well as the Middle East and Africa from the start.

UEFA.tv will not be competing with TV channels but would rather be complementary by taking advantage of the wide range of content available at UEFA, including archive footage, delayed games, magazine programmes or futsal, women's and grassroots competitions. In addition, it could be used by UEFA’s 55 federations to increase their global reach and visibility.

UEFA.tv is available on the web at www.uefa.tv and on mobile and iOS and Android apps.